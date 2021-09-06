Shoesmith culture and customers win former Telefónica UK GC





The UK’s leading law firm, Shoosmiths, has announced that Ed Smith, former General Counsel of Telefónica UK, will join as a commercial partner in its business advisory division from 4 October.

Ed returned to private practice after more than 20 years of top-notch experience as an in-house attorney and in 2007 negotiated personally with Apple’s Tim Cook to obtain exclusive rights for O2 to sell iPhones in the UK and Ireland. The main achievements of this era.

Ed served 10 years as GC at Telefónica UK in July and was a member of the Executive Board. He trained at Pinsents to become a corporate lawyer, then worked at Freshfields before joining BT Cellnet (later Telefónica UK) in 2001.

Ed gained tremendous experience leading the Office of General Counsel at Telefónica UK, which operates under the O2 and giffgaff brands. Telefónica UK has over 25 million customers, holds a 50% stake in two major JVs (Tesco Mobile and CTIL), and has contracts with Sky and Lyca to operate the major Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs). .

Ed said:

“When I decided to go back to private practice, I was fortunate enough to be on the spotlight of several companies, but it quickly became clear to me that the spirit, energy, vision, customer focus, diversity and inclusion increased. Shusmith’s focus was the right choice for me.

“I will bring my experience as a GC to the table for the benefit of existing and new Shoesmith customers. I am excited and craving!”

Stuart Little, Head of Business Advisory at Shoosmiths, said: “I am very excited that Ed is joining Shoosmiths. He has unique and valuable board-level experience in large and complex organizations, recruiting and leading multidisciplinary teams.

“Ed is heavily responsible for managing the legal budget and relationships, contributing to major projects, major litigation, responding to constant sectoral regulations, and crucially to Telefónica’s management decisions. We aspire to bring Ed’s unique insights to the benefit of our customers.”

