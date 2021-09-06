UK car sales weakest in 13 years in August amid supply chain shortages | automotive industry





Last month, new car sales plunged more than a fifth to August levels, the lowest in eight years. This is because production across the automotive industry continues to suffer due to a global semiconductor shortage.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), only 68,000 new cars were registered in the UK last month, down 22% from August last year.

Demand in August is generally weaker than in other months as many buyers put off new license plate changes in September, but SMMT said chip shortages are impacting vehicle production.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said August is generally one of the quietest months for new car registrations in the UK, but that’s not surprising, but these figures are still disappointing. New vehicle registrations will inevitably be undermined as the global semiconductor shortage impacts UK and indeed global auto production.

Industry insiders said that in the first eight months of the year, sales were up 20% compared to 2020, when dealers and factories were closed for months, but still 25% below average pre-pandemic sales levels.

Hawes urged the government to continue its supportive measures to help the beleaguered UK auto industry struggling to recover.

He said the government could continue to help the COVID-19 support measures currently in place, especially vacation plans that have proven valuable to many businesses.

August’s sluggish sales were the lowest since the 1998 self-isolation epidemic also affected sales, following a 29.5% decline in sales in July compared to the same period last year.

Demand may also have been impacted by more people shifting to a hybrid work pattern and falling UK consumer confidence in August.

In August, auto dealers reported sales increase after reopening after the first coronavirus lockdown. But this year, supply chain issues are impacting production, with June output dropping to its lowest level in nearly 70 years.

Last month, Volkswagen and Toyota warned of production cuts due to global semiconductor shortages. Last week, Volvo warned that sales could decline in the second half of the year, as production has to be cut due to material shortages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/06/uk-car-sales-august-supply-chain-shortages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

