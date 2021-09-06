Pulisic returns as United States contend for 1-1 draw with Canada





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Two games after qualifying for the World Cup, a rebuilt American football team is in trouble.

Three starters are injured. Key midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress because he violated the team’s COVID protocols.

Unable to break a Canadian team resting with five defensemen, the Americans lost a second-half lead in a 1-1 draw Sunday night that left them two points after two games.

Failure to qualify for the 2018 is weighing on players and the US fan base like an endless storm.

We really need to do an about-face. We have to start winning games, said American star Christian Pulisic, who returned after missing the 0-0 draw in El Salvador on Thursday while getting back into shape after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brenden Aaronson scored in the 55th minute on a smooth passing streak capped by a cross from Antonee Robinson, but an unmarked Cyle Larin tied seven minutes later after Canadian star Alphonso Davies passed DeAndre Yedlin on the left flank .

Yedlin entered in the 44th minute after right-back Sergio Dest sprained his anke, joining midfielder Gio Reyna (right hamstring strained in El Salvador) and No.1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen ( positive COVID test following back spasms) on the button.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said it was too early to announce whether McKennie would return for Wednesday night’s game in Honduras, another tough Central American ground where the Americans came away with a qualifying draw four years ago. years. Steffen and Reyna won’t make the trip,

We have to take a long look in the mirror and really establish what our goals are here, said midfielder Tyler Adams. I think at the start of the first game we had goals, we had a stage goal, performance goals and if we did those things we would call it success. Coming out of the first two games, we were a little bit shy now about the goals we set for ourselves, so we kind of have to reorganize our thinking process and figure out what’s the most important thing.

Pulisic was dynamic, netting a post in the 40th minute of his first game since Chelsea’s opener against Crystal Palace on August 14.

Mexico (2-0) leads the North, Central America and Caribbean region with six points, followed by Panama (1-0-1) with four. Canada (0-0-2) is third with two points, ahead of the United States and Honduras in total goals, with El Salvador further behind. Costa Rica (0-1-1) has one point and Jamaica (0-2) none.

The top three nations advance to next year’s tournament in Qatar, and the fourth-placed team advance to the playoffs.

We need to be resilient. We can, we can do two things, said Berhalter. We can feel bad for ourselves or continue with a positive attitude and try to achieve a positive result in Honduras.

The United States ended a streak of seven consecutive World Cup appearances when they lost their first two games of the final round and missed by one point to reach the 2018 tournament. he failure was the Americans’ failure to win the home playoffs against Mexico and Costa Rica. Prior to that, the United States hadn’t lost a home qualifier since 2001.

With just two days off between games under the pandemic-altered schedule, Berhalter has made six changes to his starting lineup.

The USA, ranked 10th, took the lead when Aaronson won a throw-in. Jordan Pefok sent the ball to Pulisic andr Adams, who returned it to Pefok. It passed to Kellyn Acosta, who sent it wide to Antonee Robinson. He crossed ahead and Aaronson, 20, passed goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his fourth international goal.

Larins ’20th international goal, his ninth in this qualifying round, came when he pulled away from Brooks and redirected Davis’ cross past goaltender Matt Turner.

In the past we would have lost games like this, Larin said. And now you see we can fight back and win matches.

Turner deflected Larins’ shot in the 11th minute.

Miles Robinson came the closest to a winner, directing the Pulisics corner over the crossbar in added time. An overwhelming pro-American crowd of 43,023 at Nissan Stadium booed loudly at the final whistle.

Sometimes we need ideas, Pulisic said. We have just some new solutions. Obviously, it was good enough. … Everything was just a little too slow today.

Canada, 59th, in pursuit of its first World Cup since 1986, started with a 0-0 draw at home against Honduras. Davies left in the 76th minute with a bang and possibly cramps.

This three-game window is a killer. It’s a tough job, said Canada coach John Herdman. Every match is an absolute battle. So it’s like a 14-game war going on. So the guys will be patched up and fingers crossed Phonzies ready to go.

Before the Americans travel to Honduras on Wednesday, Berhalter may call in reinforcements.

Every game is a final, he said. 14 finals, and that’s how we have to approach it. So the urgency will always be there until we are mathematically sure of the qualifications.

Notes: Sean Johnson will replace Steffen on the roster against Honduras. … Mexico won Costa Rica 1-0 from Orbeln Pinedas’ penalty in the first half timeout. … Panama won 3-0 over Jamaica on goals from Andrs Andrade in the 14th, Csar Blackburn in the 39th and Cecilio Waterman in the 82nd. … El Salvador played their second 0-0 draw, this time against Honduras.

