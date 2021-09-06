Florida shooting: former US Navy suspected of killing four people, including a baby | Florida





A former US Navy shot dead four people in Florida, including a woman and her three-month-old baby boy in her arms, before surrendering, police said.

The gunman, suspected by police to be Bryan Riley, 33, a former US Navy, also allegedly injured an 11-year-old girl in a shooting in Lakeland near Tampa, central Florida, on Sunday. The girl underwent surgery for seven gunshot wounds.

Riley, who had no connection to the victims, reportedly traded gunfire with police before giving up. He then attempted to grab a gun while being treated in hospital for his own gunshot wound, before being restrained again, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. , during a press conference.

A veteran of the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Riley worked as a bodyguard and security guard. His four-year-old girlfriend told investigators he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and occasional depression, Judd said.

About a week ago his mental health deteriorated and he told his girlfriend that he had started talking with God, Judd said.

He told our detectives at one point: they begged for their lives and I killed them anyway, Judd said at a second press conference.

Riley also told sheriff’s deputies he was allegedly high on methamphetamine, Judd said.

Police allege the gunman randomly first appeared in the house where the shooting took place on Saturday night, making absurd statements, but left when police responded.

He returned early Sunday morning, killing a 40-year-old man, the 33-year-old mother and her baby boy, Judd said. In the house next door, he also killed the woman’s 62-year-old mother, the sheriff said.

On top of that, if he’s not bad enough, he shot and killed the family dog, Judd said.

MPs responding to reports of two volleys of automatic fire arrived to find the unarmed suspect outside, dressed in camouflage and a bulletproof vest. Riley then went back inside and we heard another volley, and a woman screaming and a baby moaning, Judd said.

A shootout ensued before he came out unarmed and arrested.

It would have been nice if he had come out with a gun … He would have been shot a lot. But he didn’t because he was a coward, Judd said. When someone chooses to give up, we take them into peaceful detention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/06/florida-shooting-ex-us-marine-suspected-of-killing-four-including-a-baby The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos