On October 1, 2019, the Cornwall City Council formally applied to the Maritime Management Organization (MMO) for a Port Authorization Order (HRO) under Section 14 of the Ports Act of 1964. When The Order is made, the Cornwall City Council becomes the statutory port authority for Fortress, Port Scato and Port Wrinkle Ports. The command defines proposed port limits for each port.

This order also amends the proposed Cornwall Harbors Harbor Revision Order (HRO) to include the ports of Portreath, Portscatho, and Portrink so that these ports may be administered under the HRO. The order also does not authorize new work by amending the HRO authority to dredge to not apply the exemptions contained in the 2009 Maritime and Coastal Approaches Section 75 with respect to the Ports of Portreath, Portscatho, and Portrink.

The Proposed Port of Cornwall Port Amendment Order is available on the Port Orders Public Register.

The proposed order does not authorize the construction or alteration of the project or grant development consent. Therefore, no environmental statement was provided.

Details of the proposal can be found in the supporting statement and the draft port empowerment order. The Ports Act of 1964 requires a statutory 42-day public consultation. The statutory 42-day period is from September 6, 2021 to October 17, 2020.

Anyone wishing to object or make a statement regarding an application should send an email to [email protected] or write a letter to:

Port Ordering Team Marine Management Organization Lancaster House Hampshire Court Newcastle Upon Tyne NE4 7YH

The objection or statement must be:

Received before the end of the 42-day consultation period See written and cited HRO/2019/00006; State the rationale for the objection or statement. Indicate who is objecting or representing. Provides an address to which correspondence relating to objections or statements can be sent.

