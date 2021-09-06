Europe take 9-7 lead over USA on Solheim Cup final day | Solheim Cup





Toledo’s tense and formidable standoff. Those who feared a Solheim Cup that might struggle to gain attention due to its conflict in part with the extravagant conclusion of the PGA Tour season should not have been worried. The only regret associated with this exciting battle between the USA and Europe teams is that there is only one more chapter left.

The most extraordinary act of Sunday, and rightly so, was the last. Mel Reids’ 136-yard approach around the 18th seemed to all intents and purposes a short half-club. Reid and Leona Maguire, the undisputed star of this event so far, needed to win the hole to snatch the half against Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas. Reids’ ball somehow escaped a bunker on the green, bounced off a semi-rough, and seeped within 15 inches of the cup. Reid typed for his three; giving Europe a 9-7 lead over the final day’s singles. I knew I had to achieve something, said Reid. The crowd moved behind them, heckling us a bit.

Catriona Matthew would have happily accepted this position before a ball was hit in anger at Inverness Club. Europe only needs five points out of a possible 12 to keep the Solheim Cup. I am very confident, said Matthew. I am delighted to enter with a lead.

Yesterday’s four-ball session was one of the mind-blowing dramas, epitomizing the best in women’s golf. That Europe had won this phase had seemed unlikely for so long. The United States led in three games; in the end, they took a single point, Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov losing 3 & 1 to Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae.

Europes Charley Hull hits from the bunker on the 13th hole of his four-ball game. Photograph: David Dermer / AP

Carlota Cigandas’ 20-foot deadweight putt in the 16th was crucial as she and Nanna Koerstz Madsen beat Megan Khang and Jessica Korda, a lead. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersens’ 3 & 2 victory over Austin Ernst and Danielle Kang seemed straightforward in the context of such close competition. The best fourball game left Maguire and Reid, who combined superbly, treating a draw as a win.

Subsequently, Matthew admitted that she was concerned that Reid’s iron shot in the 18th was linked to the sand. He had a pretty lucky rebound, added the captain. I’ve learned over the years that every half point is absolutely crucial. This half point supported us.

It was easy to forget that the United States appeared to be gaining momentum with a 3-1 foursome victory. Kang and Ernst beat Madelene Sagstrm and Georgia Hall by a hole. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare took out Hull and Pedersen. Salas and Kupcho won 3 & 1 over Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren.

Considering that this is generally the weakest pairing format for the United States, the increase in crowd noise was quite understandable. Yet this European team and its captain are made of tough stuff. Maguire, the only player from either team to feature in each session, won three and a half points out of four possible. I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my career at Solheim, said the 26-year-old from County Cavan.

The lasting impact affecting Nelly Korda after a high-profile period controversy on Saturday was apparent a day later. The world No. 1 had been the beneficiary of a hotly contested appeal in a narrow victory in day two in four balls. The feeling that Korda was uncomfortable about what had happened only intensified as she produced a ragged game alongside Ally Ewing amid their 5 & 4 loss to Maguire and Reid.

Hurst duly let Korda out of the four-ball session, with the USA captain only saying she wanted to give her renowned player some more time to rest.

Stacy Lewis, one of Hursts’ vice-captains, had revealed to broadcasters that the American team behind the scenes must continue to make Korda understand that they had done nothing wrong. If the United States collects the one point trophy and this scenario is entirely plausible, it is safe to say that the incident in question will remain a source of debate. Hope this spares us; the level of play here deserves a sunnier reference point.

Monday Singles (US Eastern Time, European players first) 12:05 pm: Anna Nordqvist v Lexi Thompson; 12:15 p.m .: Madelene Sagstrom in Ally Ewing; 12:25 p.m .: Leona Maguire in Jennifer Kupcho; 12:35 p.m .: Georgia Hall at Nelly Korda; 12:45 p.m .: Céline Boutier in Mina Harigae; 12.55 p.m .: Nanna Koerstz Madsen in Austin Ernst; 1:05 p.m .: Matilda Carsten in Lizette Salas; 1:15 p.m .: Carlota Ciganda in Brittany at Altomare; 1:25 p.m .: Sophia Popov in Megan Khang; 1:35 p.m .: Mel Reid to Yealimi Noh; 1:45 p.m .: Charley Hull in Jessica Korda; 1:55 p.m .: Emily Pedersen in Danielle Kang

