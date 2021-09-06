The LSE director says the UK is seeing a massive correction in the labor market.





Truck in Staffordshire, England.

Minosh Shafik, director of the London School of Economics and Economics, said the UK is undergoing a restructuring of the labor market due to COVID-19 and Brexit, and policy makers must “let the labor market do its job”.

UK companies have soared wages and prices in a variety of sectors, including transport and logistics, management and agriculture, as a result of labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

The recent surge in manufacturing costs and energy prices is expected to trigger a surge in inflation over the next few months. The UK consumer price index rose 2.1 per cent through July this year, beating the Bank of England target and reached 2.5 per cent in June, the highest level since August 2018.

The Bank has claimed inflationary pressures are temporary, but raised expectations and now expects inflation to peak above 3% by the end of the year before normalizing.

“I agree with the central bank’s outlook,” former Deputy Governor Shafik told CNBC at the European Parliament’s Ambroseti forum last weekend.

“Now I find it very interesting to see people talking at the same time about how skills shortages and automation will make jobs disappear. So it’s a very ironic moment, and it reflects what we’re going to do with COVID-19 and Brexit. As a result, the labor market is undergoing major adjustments,” he said.

UK supermarkets have promised significant pay increases to truck drivers to address a serious shortage, and there is evidence that labor costs are rising in several key sectors of the economy.

This situation will raise high alertness for Bank of England policy makers. This is because a sustained increase in wage growth could lead to longer periods of higher-than-expected inflation.

As part of “structural change,” Shafik argued, “we have to let the labor market do its job”, suggesting that some sectors should grow rapidly and others should raise wages for employment.

“When I was at the Bank of England we kept waiting for the wage movement so we could see the movement of inflation and raise interest rates, and it was like ‘waiting for Godot’.” CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick said:

“Well, finally we see some wage increases, and after 10 years of stagnant wages, that’s probably not bad.”

She added that the current climate could boost productivity by motivating businesses to invest in productivity gains.

“We have to keep operating until these structural changes appear, and we need to see how many of these changes will result in a permanent change in price levels, and if so, we need to act monetary.”

