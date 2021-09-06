UK construction company hit by Brexit-related supply chain problems | building industry





Severe shortages of building materials dampened activity in the UK construction industry last month, with the COVID-19 and Brexit disruptions hitting the UK economic recovery.

Construction companies are closely monitoring the industry and say that material costs are rising at the fastest rate since the 1990s, as serious and persistent supply chain problems hamper growth across the industry.

A recent snapshot from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (Cips) shows that growth across housing construction, commercial operations and civil engineering has declined as limited material supply and transportation issues begin to burden overall construction activity. It happened.

The Monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 58.7 in July to 55.2 in August, a figure above 50 distinguishing growth from contraction. Urban economists predicted a figure of 56.9.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at Cips, said, “The combination of ongoing coronavirus restrictions, Brexit delays and shipping delays is to blame because the builders were unable to complete part of their pipeline of knocking operations.

Materials and staffing costs skyrocketed as recruitment accelerated to fill the workforce shortages caused by staff movement, international staff availability, and skills shortages.

Business leaders are warning that chronic shortages of workers and key materials, along with disruptions in global supply chains caused by the epidemic exacerbated by Brexit immigration rules and border controls introduced earlier this year, are starting to weigh the UK’s economic recovery from winter lockdown. .

This comes amid growing warnings that the higher costs the industry faces are likely to be passed on to UK consumers in the form of higher prices for a variety of goods and services.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise to 4% this year, the highest level in ten years, and then close to its target rate of 2% due to temporary issues related to the easing of the pandemic. However, some economists warn that inflation could continue to rise if the temporary turmoil persists.

Construction companies said costs rose at the second fastest pace in the PMI survey’s 24-year history, surpassing the June 2021 record rise. The most common materials reported to have increased in price were concrete, fuel, steel and wood.

Businesses noted that projects delayed by Brexit and COVID-19 continued to resume, but said customer confidence was being hurt by shortages in raw material supplies and rising cost burdens.

Economists say EU workers returning home during the pandemic have reduced worker availability and the simultaneous global recovery from the crisis has boosted demand for building materials.

Jan Crosby, head of infrastructure, building and construction at KPMG UK, said the scale of the HS2 rail project is acting as a magnet for some elements of the supply chain, including heavy machinery and cement.

He said the perfect storm continues to disrupt the availability of materials and labor across the sector in the UK. The industry says this is one of the biggest concerns right now, and supply chain delays are preventing new work from starting to grow the construction business at a time when the economy recovers.

