Afghans left behind by US airlift include embassy contractors and visa applicants





Afghans left behind by the US airlift following the Taliban takeover include long-time US Embassy contractors, special immigrant visa seekers and members of the military Afghan, among others.

Leading the News: In one of the largest airlifts in history, the United States evacuated 120,000 people from Afghanistan before its withdrawal. But at least 100 Americans and thousands of Afghan allies have been left behind.

The United States and 97 other countries announced last week that they had reached a deal with the Taliban to allow them to continue to remove their Afghan citizens and allies from the country after the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

But, but, but: Negotiations for aircraft departures in the days following the end of the withdrawal dragged on, as flights to Al Udeid airbase approved by the United States and Qatar await final approval from the Taliban, The New York Times reported.

The big picture: Although President Biden called the airlift an “extraordinary success”, the Afghans have left behind some of them have repeatedly tried to vent fear of what the future holds .

A source told the Washington Post that about 2,000 U.S. Embassy contractors and their immediate family members were among those left behind. The State Department declined to comment on this figure.

What They Say: A contractor who worked for the U.S. Embassy for six years told the Post he received no calls or emails from the embassy after August 15.

“Everyone knows where I worked, that I worked with the Americans,” he added, noting that he eventually fled to another province. The doors only twice to be kicked back both times, according to the Post. My children, they don’t understand, he told the Post. But my wife cries: “Why did you work with these people? Look how you threatened us!” ‘

Many Afghan women and girls fear that their rights will be severely restricted under the Taliban.

A young woman who graduated from the American University of Afghanistan told the Post that she remained hopeful of an evacuation that never materialized because people linked to the school were not given priority like ” at high risk “and had to pass through Taliban checkpoints without US or NATO assistance. .

