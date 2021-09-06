Room for improvement in UK repair rights law





Data show that the UK government’s right to repair bill will help reduce e-waste and curb planned obsolescence practices, but there is room for improvement as it does not address economic issues and omits key products that contribute to the problem. According to the data, the sanitary company Blanco.

The legislation, issued by the government on March 10 and taking effect on July 8, makes it easier for consumers to repair white goods such as washing machines, dishwashers and refrigerators, as well as products with electronic displays such as TVs.

Given the two-year period under this regulation to make the business-needed changes, manufacturers of these products are required to provide spare parts so that the consumer can perform repairs either directly or through a third-party vendor.

Although the current intentions are controversial, evidence presented to Congress by environmental experts suggests that many manufacturers intentionally build appliances that fail after a period of time, requiring consumers to purchase entirely new products to replace their existing ones. do.

This practice, known as planned obsolescence, is especially costly for the planet as it means more goods are often improperly disposed of and end up in landfills rather than retaining their functions.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Blancco’s head of global strategy, Alan Bentley said the bill was sold on a very consumer-centric basis, but its importance lies in how it will change the behavior of manufacturers.

Giving consumers a choice is a good thing, but it’s important to make sure that these products don’t literally go away after being made for two or three years, he added. This bill is clearly a step in the right direction, but there are still many issues that could hamper its success.

Since the requirements are a bit vague, I wonder how much of an impact it will have, he said. For example, you have the right to get spare parts, but there are no restrictions on whether you can bundle these parts together or how much the parts will cost. like buying a new one.

Then of course they have to give them the ability to know how to fit those new parts, which isn’t even in the law, so the manufacturer is not responsible for providing very clear instructions on how to repair those products.

But despite the potentially exorbitant cost of new parts and the existence of information barriers that prevent people from performing repairs on their own, Bentley adds that the measure has the potential to significantly disrupt manufacturers’ supply chains. Because sending parts directly to consumers, companies approach logistics and manufacturing.

He said he doesn’t think two years is a short period as it is a complex financial model that you have to try and build on your business.

important omission

About 50 million tonnes of e-waste is produced each year, most of which is either incinerated or dumped in landfills in some of the world’s poorest countries. According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, a record 53.6 million tonnes were produced worldwide in 2019.

In particular, the UK produces more e-waste than any other country except Norway, at 24.9 kg per capita per year, nearly 10 kg more than the EU average.

Most are landfilled, incinerated or dumped abroad. The UK’s Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), in its November 2020 report, stated that under current law producers and retailers of electronic products are responsible for this waste but are clearly not fulfilling their responsibilities.

It also noted that around 40% of UK e-waste is sent abroad illegally.

However, while the UK has a clear and growing problem of e-waste, the right to repair legislation does not apply to the main products of smartphones or laptops contributing to the problem, even though they contain electronic displays.

circular economy

Bentley believes this could be due to the fact that many manufacturers of these devices, including Apple, Dell, and HPE, have already built a very clear circular economy for used devices. [which is] It’s a lot bigger now than it was five years ago.

In particular, in the case of mobile phone repair, the required parts are too small and specific, and the problems that can occur within the device are too complex, he added, so it is unreasonable to expect consumers to do the repair themselves.

In this case, disassembling the raw material for a new device or replacing it with a used one for recycling is recommended to repair as this will prolong the life of the asset and prevent it from landfilling for as long as possible.

[The legislation] Bentley said that a good testbed will see how well it works and how well it works, and hopes it will expand into other areas of electronics. This could include Internet of Things devices like smart refrigerators or even batteries, he added. Electric vehicles, as the adoption curve for those technologies picks up, is downgrading.

