Carlos Alcaraz, 18, the youngest man to make the US Open quarter-finals since 1963





NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Sunday since 1963.

The 18-year-old Spaniard reached the last eight at Flushing Meadows beating Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk, ranked 141st, 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Alcaraz now faces No.12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 21-year-old Canadian who reached his second straight major quarterfinal by defeating Frances Tiafoe of the United States 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6 ), 6 -4 with the help of 24 aces.

“At one point, age is just a number,” Auger-Aliassime said of Alcaraz. “He already feels like an established player.”

Alcaraz, 55, topped number 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in his previous game and is the youngest player with two consecutive Grand Slam wins since Michael Chang was 16 at the 1988 US Open.

Auger-Aliassime had never reached the last eight in a Grand Slam tournament until Wimbledon in July, a month before he turned 21 on August 8. Now the Canadian is the youngest man to reach the back-to-back major quarter-finals since Juan Martin del Potro. three in a row in 2008-09.

Botic van de Zandschulp also made history on Sunday.

He was playing at the Louis Armstrong stadium for the first time for his 4 hour and 20 minute victory, will it or won’t it explode, an achievement incredible enough for the Dutch qualifier.

Add this: Van de Zandschulp had never set foot in the United States before arriving for the US Open.

Now van de Zandschulp has another first of epic proportions: he’s in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows – just the third male qualifier to go this far in the Open era.

“I think before the tournament nobody expected me to reach the quarter-finals here,” he said.

Van de Zandschulp continued his run out of nowhere, beating No.11 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 on Sunday.

Van de Zandschulp was one of a trio of US Open qualifiers who reached the fourth round for the first time since the tournament started to hold qualifying records in 1982. He joined Nicolas Escude (1999) and Gilles Muller (2008) as the third male qualifier. to reach the quarter-finals since the start of the Open era in 1968.

Prior to the US Open, the ninth-year pro had achieved just five circuit wins, had never been ranked higher than 117 in the world, and had never made it past the second round of a tournament. Grand Slam.

“His tactics today were working perfectly,” said Schwartzman. “Maybe I was lucky in the third and fourth to continue playing the game today because he was playing better than me.”

His next match will be against No.2 Daniil Medvedev, who advanced to the US Open quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Daniel Evans on Sunday.

Medvedev is yet to lose a set en route to the quarter-finals for the third year in a row, and van de Zandschulp is said to be the third unranked player he would face at Flushing Meadows. Evans was No. 24.

“When I play against guys who are better than me or better in general, my level also goes up,” said van de Zandschulp. “I prefer to play against better guys.”

Van de Zandschulp, 25, had already knocked out No.8 seed Casper Ruud in the second round. He also lost the opening set in each of his first three US Open matches before turning the tide against Schwartzman.

It’s already a big season for qualifying. Russian Aslan Karatsev was qualified when he reached the semi-finals of this year’s Australian Open.

The signs, however, were obvious that van de Zandschulp could surprise in Slam. He went 11-1 in Grand Slam qualifying this year. He made the main draw at Wimbledon as a lucky loser – entering the squad when someone else pulled out – and reached the second round.

“I knew I could beat players ranked 20 or 10 in the world,” he said. “But I haven’t done it like that often, so regularly. I think I play really regularly here, showing good tennis throughout the tournament. So, yeah, it’s new to me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

