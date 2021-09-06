University of Glasgow named UK’s healthiest in new report





Additional Education News

The FE News Channel brings you the latest educational news and updates on new education strategies and #FutureofEducation and #FutureofWork.

Providing reliable and positive additional educational news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mix of written articles, podcasts and videos. Our field of expertise provides a mix of the latest educational news, our position is always positive, providing a think tank of new ideas and solutions that unites the field of education by building the field and sharing the diverse perspectives and views of thought leaders. do. We provide new and innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News provides multiple sources of the latest educational news across the education and employment sectors by publishing exclusive peer-to-peer thought leadership articles from feature writers as well as user-generated content through a network of over 3000 newsrooms.

FE News also broadcasts live events, podcasts with top experts and thinkers, webinars, video interviews and further education news bulletin boards, so you can stay up to date with Skills News and the latest developments across apprenticeships, further education and employment.

Every week FE News brings you over 200 articles and new content every week. We are a news channel that provides insight into the latest educational policy developments, up-to-date strategies, from multiple sources, ranging from thought leaders providing blue sky thinking strategies, best practices, and innovations to help you look ahead to future developments. . For the future of education and work

According to Google Analytics in January 2021, FE News has over 173,000 unique visitors and delivers over 200 new news content every week, from thought leadership articles to the latest educational news via texts, podcasts, videos and press releases. , included in the UK’s top 2,000 websites.

We explain how to tier and engage with the latest educational news content, and thought it would help you understand how to read the latest additional educational news and how to organize your FE Week content.

Main Features

Our main feature is exclusive, thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer-to-peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is on solution-led thought leadership, sharing best practices, innovation and new strategies. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, and they often write future education news articles. We often limit key features related to new concepts and new thought processes to a maximum of 20 per week. Our primary function may also be exclusive articles on the latest education news, expert insights into policy announcements, or responses to education think tank reports or white papers.

FE Voice

FE Voices was originally set up as a section of FE News to give the sector a voice. With more than 3,000 newsrooms and contributors today, FE Voices are generally thought leadership articles, not necessarily exclusive, but usually slightly shorter than their main feature. FE Voice can include more mixed media with additional educational news articles such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles requesting various opinions and opinions on education policy announcements or responding to white paper reports are usually held in the FE Voices section. If you have a live podcast in the evening or a radio show like the SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning put the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

sector news

Sector News is a mix of content from press releases, educational resources, reports, educational research, and white papers from various contributors. We offer positive educational news articles from universities, awarding organizations and apprenticeship providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks that outline reports, and valuable resources to help deliver educational strategies to learners and students.

podcast

We have a variety of educational podcasts on FE News. From hour-long full production FE podcasts like SkillsWorldLive, for example, to weekly podcasts from experts and thinkers, it provides advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also records podcasts from conferences and events, providing one-on-one podcasts with education and technology experts on the latest strategies and developments.

FE News features everything from EdTech podcasts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complementing and transforming education, to podcasts from experts discussing educational research, the future of work, and how to develop technology systems for the profession. There are over 150 educational podcasts about Future of interview with apprentice and technology minister.

We record exclusive FE News podcasts, work with sector partners like FAB to create weekly and daily training podcasts, and work with sector leaders to create exclusive educational news podcasts.

educational video interview

FE News has conducted over 700 FE video interviews and has been recording educational video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually Vox Pop video interviews with experts in education and the workplace, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views on the future of education and work.

event

FE News has a free event calendar where you can check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to stay up to date with the latest educational news and strategies.

FE Newsroom

If you are a FE News Contributor, the FE Newsroom is where your content resides. Your audience will also be able to access your previous thought leadership articles, the latest training news press releases, videos and training podcasts, all with a click, to help develop relationships with individuals or your organization.

If you want to write thought leadership articles, share ideas and visions for the future of education or the future of your profession, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, you must first set it up. FE Newsroom Login (Free): Once your team has approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by FE News team members. No robots are used in this process!), you can start adding content (again All articles, videos and podcasts are approved by the FE News editorial team before going live on FE News All newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, so there will be a slight delay in reviewing and approving the content by the team.

