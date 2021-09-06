UK construction growth and auto sales hit supply chain crisis | business





11:54 AM EDT 11:54

European stocks close higher

And finally, European stock markets ended the day with a solid upside.

The FTSE 100 rose 49 points to close at 7187, its highest since mid-August.

Broadcaster ITV was the biggest gainer at close, up 2.5%, along with luxury maker Burberry (+2.3%), alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital (+2%), credit reporting firm Experian (+2%) and pest control company. Rentokil (+2%).

Stoxx 600 paints across Europe had a good day, up about 0.7% at close.

And European tech stocks hit a 20-year high, Reuters reported.

Cable FX Macro (@cablefxmacro)

european tech stocks <.SX8P> Up 1.6%, HIT 20-year high

September 6, 2021

AJ Bell’s financial analyst Dani Hewson summarizes today:

A new term has started in a stable way with all indices getting big green ticks as the US markets close for Labor Day London. Despite Wall Street’s silence, there’s quite a bit of room for UK investors to fall for it. On the travel front, Ryanairs said the price wasn’t right, so they abandoned their plans to add the Max10 to the stable and fired across Boeing’s bow. The low-budget airline’s glamorous Chief Exec has witty remarks about other airlines plummeting for Airbus in recent weeks, adding a bit of salt to the cut. A 10-month meeting leaves the arena without a deal, while praising a rival’s color may seem to some an interesting tactic ahead of the next round.

The start of the new term gives investors an opportunity to assess what will happen in the next few months if Delta doesn’t make limited U-turns. The figures released by TfL today seem to suggest that hybrids rather than telework will dominate next month. This morning commute has been the busiest time since the pandemic began, but one Monday in September isn’t the full story, and a quick look at stock prices in real estate investment trusts and retail and hospitality shows mixed performance. Waste management business Biffas took the big win last Friday as people who were not yet at the office caught up with the news that the Viridor acquisition had signed a deal that further enhances the business’s growth potential.

Sam Francis (@DavidSamFrancis)

London Underground travel is at its highest level since the first coronavirus lockdown.

TFL said this morning that 831,000 people have signed up for the tube network. This is the highest level since March 2020.

This is still half of the passengers traveling before the pandemic.

September 6, 2021

But once again, the big economic picture is shrinking car sales and slowing construction due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

No industry seems immune to the current challenges that will erode the beautiful recovery momentum that it hoped could propel the UK through the long winter. The vacation may have come to an end, but it seems unlikely that this particular riddle will be unraveled once the plans are over. And there are many riddles that the Treasury has to try and solve. One of the trickiest things is how to pay for social services. Businesses coming back from the crisis will not be kind to the extra taxes, but there’s no good time to ask anyone to pay more.

BUX Markets (@BUXMarkets)

EU Close#FTSE 7191.8 +0.68%#DAX 15930 +0.95%#CAC 6644.3 +0.72%#EU50 4247 +1.01%

Prices are for reference only. #BUXTtradingBellAlert #EUMarket

September 6, 2021

Then again tomorrow. good night. GW

10:50 a.m. (EST) 10:50

Afternoon Summary

Now that Wall Street is closed for Labor Day, it’s time to recap.

British companies have reported new signs that the supply chain crisis and Brexit collapse are taking a toll on the economy.

Growth in the UK construction sector fell to a five-month low as supply chain disruption affected construction companies and sharply increased costs.

Construction companies are closely monitoring the industry and say that material costs are rising at the fastest rate since the 1990s, as serious and persistent supply chain problems hamper growth across the industry.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at Cips, said:

A combination of ongoing Covid restrictions, Brexit delays and shipping delays is to blame as the builder was unable to complete some of the knock-on work pipelines.

Materials and staffing costs skyrocketed as recruitment accelerated to fill the workforce shortages caused by staff movement, international staff availability, and skills shortages.

Auto sales fell to their lowest August gross sales since 2013 as global semiconductor shortages continue to hit production across the auto industry.

New car registrations were only 68,033 units, a decrease of 22% from the previous year.

