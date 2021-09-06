If Britain wants to become a leader in the climate world, it must reject deep-sea mining.





06 September

The development of new technologies opens up the possibility to mine previously inaccessible deep seas, causing even more damage.

In the Senate, I often talk about scientific topics. But few people in the House of Representatives have a scientific background, and the science that people know is often something they learned long ago. I often get the “Well, that’s not what I learned” response.

It highlights the most crucial failure of what most people learn about science. It’s how much we don’t understand how the world works, and how often the dominant hypotheses in science change.

That is true for our understanding of soil, which is now understood as a very complex biological system. This is true when it comes to genetics. Horizontal gene transfer has a significant impact on species change. And the seabed is not just bursting with overwhelming pressure, deep cold and sometimes hot spots, dark deserts, but rather exploding with a variety of surprising, little-understood or unrecognized life forms.

It wasn’t until 1977 that life was discovered around deep-sea vents, where superheated water came from cracks in the thin oceanic crust. The average age of a senator at the time was 26!

Our knowledge and understanding are still small. Since Helen Scales calculated each of the world’s 500 expert deep-sea marine biologists, it’s no surprise that it can cover 2 million cubic kilometers of ocean. In 2019, a three-year study of the deep-sea Pacific, covering an area larger than California, photographed 347,000 animals, of which only a fifth are known to science. Careful estimates suggest that there could be 10 million species under it.

Deep sea biodiversity is invaluable and has developed over eons that should not be destroyed because we have destroyed the biodiversity and climate of the land.

It is surprising what we have already learned, befitting an uncharted area of ​​Earth where life is very likely to have originated. Also in 2019, amphibians, a scavenger crustacean living in the depths of the Mariana Trench, the deepest and most pressure-sensitive environment on Earth, survived by coating themselves with aluminum gel, which is consumed in the mud to prevent calcium carbonate shells. It turned out. in dissolution.

This is a recent discovery and there is much more to know. But whatever area of ​​biology you are looking at, there is one thing we can be sure of. The wonder, beauty, and knowledge that has the potential to change the way we understand and interact with the world are in grave danger.

The deep sea is no different. We have already done a lot of damage through whaling. It’s an enormous transfer of energy from the sea to the land. The carcasses that once stored carbon and fed the deep-sea creatures from the systems in which they grew up were blocked from important fertilization of phytoplankton as whales brought resources from the deep sea to the surface.

More recent damage has been caused by deep-sea fishing. Those destroying the world’s population of fish in particular – to attract consumers – have been renamed Orange Ruffy. Human plates have, and still have, fish that are decades older than the people who eat them. Thousands of years old corals were destroyed during capture.

But we are now on the verge of potentially causing much more. The development of new technologies is opening up the possibility of mining previously inaccessible deep oceans, rich biodiversity reservoirs of which we know little.

This could happen as soon as July 2023, as soon as the fragile and poor island state Nauru uses legal mechanisms to allow international submarine authorities to approve tuber mines and operate them in accordance with applicable environmental regulations. Not currently, and probably not in 22 months.

Already, three companies – American arms company Lockheed Martin, Belgian company DEME and Canadian Deep Green – have changed their brand to The Metals Company and effectively control 500,000 square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean through exploration contracts are doing The British government has allocated huge concessions whose legitimacy is highly questionable.

So today I’m going to ask you a verbal question about the problem of deep-sea mining. It will be an opportunity for the government to hold its position. As we often hear from ministers, if we want to be an environmentally “world-leading” company, we must oppose deep-sea mining (as the European Parliament is already doing).

Civil society is campaigning hard for at least a moratorium. Governments must listen to their needs. We should also strive to end the Global Ocean Treaty negotiations as soon as possible to provide permanent protection.

The biodiversity of the deep sea is very valuable. It is a treasure developed over eons that must not be destroyed because we have destroyed the biodiversity and climate of the land.

Baron Bennett is a Green Party fellow.

