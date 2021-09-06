Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Australia with UK Swap Agreement | coronavirus pandemic news





Australia is working to secure more vaccine supplies amid surges in the closures of its two largest cities.

Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia overnight, officials said. This is the first swap deal with the UK that Australia is using to accelerate its vaccination program against a surge in cases. More than half of its 25 million people have been shut down.

Reuters reported Monday that the vaccine had arrived.

People in the two largest cities, Sydney and the capitals of Melbourne and Canberra, have strict home restrictions, the government says will gradually ease once 70% of the population aged 16 and over are vaccinated. .

Australia is under pressure to step up its vaccination program, and last week it reached an agreement with the UK and Singapore to double this month’s supply for around 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Lieutenant Colonel John Frewen, head of the Immunization Task Force, told ABC News, “We’ll have another set of flights in the next few days, but we’ll get 1 million out of 4 million each week over the next four weeks.

Frewen said the 1 million dose of Moderna will reach Australia in a week or so, expanding the vaccine launch to include AstraZeneca as well.

Over 38% of Australia’s adult population is fully vaccinated and is expected to reach 70% by early November at current rates.

New South Wales, the epicenter of the latest outbreak, reported 1,281 new cases and five deaths on Monday. Victoria, including Melbourne, reported 246 new cases on Monday, the largest daily increase of the year.

Despite the recent outbreak, Australia’s coronavirus count remains relatively low compared to many countries around the world, with 61,600 cases and 1,039 deaths.

Under the vaccine swap agreement, Australia will return an equal number of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines to the UK and Singapore later this year.

