Next-generation heat networks powering the UK’s green revolution





The UK’s newest heat network fund will only support low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps. The 270 million Green Heat Network Fund will help make towns and cities greener, with 480,000 consumers already benefiting from the technology. New heat networks will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions from heated buildings, which account for 21% of the UK total

Homes and businesses will be made greener as low-carbon energy is placed at the heart of today’s latest funding round for heat network projects across the UK.

The new 270 million green heat network fund announced by the government today (Tuesday, September 7) has more cities and cities adopting this proven technology from 2022 onwards.

The heat network supplies the building with heat from a central source, eliminating the need for individual energy-intensive heating solutions such as gas boilers for homes and workplaces. There are currently over 14,000 heat networks in the UK, providing heating and hot water to around 480,000 consumers.

Heat networks have the potential to be a cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions from heating. It is the only way large-scale regeneration and recovery heat sources such as heat from large rivers and urban recovery heat such as the London Underground can be used.

The former Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) has provided more than 165 million in funding for initiatives across England and Wales since 2018.

The new Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) follow-up plans go further and applications will only be supported if they include low-carbon heat-generating technologies such as heat pumps, waste heat and energy from geothermal sources.

Subsequent initiatives will play an important role in launching market demand for heat pumps, which will provide a mix of low-carbon heating solutions while lowering costs for consumers and encouraging people to gradually switch away from fossil fuel boilers. 15 years in the future.

As building heat is one of the largest sources of carbon emissions, accounting for 21% of the UK’s carbon footprint, there is an urgent need to provide new low-carbon heating solutions to meet legally binding greenhouse gas reduction targets. The UK contributes to climate change by 2050.

Energy Secretary Sir Callanan said:

As we help people gradually move away from gas boilers over the next 15 years, finding innovative solutions on how to heat their homes in the cheapest way will be important.

Today’s announcement marks a step forward in the goal of expanding this tried and tested heat network technology by using more heat recovered from the London Underground to heat homes.

The Green Heat Network Fund also enables us to drive new, cost-effective, low-carbon technologies needed to launch new industries and support new jobs in the low-tech sector as we build a greener environment from the pandemic. .

Heat networks currently meet around 2% of UK’s total heating demand, but the independent Climate Change Commission (CCC) estimates it could provide 18% by 2050 with continued support. Greenhit Network Fund.

The Heat Networks investment project focused on accelerating the growth of the heat network market, providing carbon reduction and allowing fossil fuel heat sources to be replaced by low-carbon alternatives over time.

However, follow-up plans will encourage UK new and existing heat networks to move away from high-carbon sources and capitalize on waste heat opportunities while lowering consumer costs.

The Green Heat Network Fund is expected to provide around 10.3 million tonnes of total carbon savings by 2050, or to finance the equivalent of taking 4.5 million cars off the road in the UK in one year.

Also released today is an assessment of the potential of future heat networks to be located throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This study identifies areas of opportunity that can be best deployed to support future heat network projects and how much heat can be supplied by those projects.

It identifies areas for district heating in each of four countries across the UK by combining heat demand data with potential waste heat sources to determine where heat networks are commercially viable.

Note to editors GHNF is a capital grant program that aims to promote the growth of low-carbon heat networks that support the UK’s implementation of its climate change commitments to 2050 and expand its current heat network supply chain. The 270 million GHNF plan will be open to public, private and tertiary sector applicants in the UK in the March 2020 budget, applications will begin in April 2022 and are expected to run through 2025. As GHNF succeeds the HNIP plan when it closes next year and promotes heat networks across the UK from 2022 to 2025, the new plan to heat homes and businesses by 2050 aims to finance the project. Development of low-carbon technologies on an increased scale while reducing costs and reducing costs by investing $320 million in heat networks in England and Wales by March 2022 through the Heat Networks Investment Project (HNIP) invested by the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS). Anyone wishing to receive additional information on input GHNF may contact the GHNF team via postal mail. [email protected] GHNF for carbon savings figures are current estimates and are subject to revision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/next-generation-of-heat-networks-to-power-uks-green-revolution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos