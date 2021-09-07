Back to back; Europe moves rookies to Solheim Cup victory





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Matilda Castren glanced at the rapidly expanding sea of ​​red on the video board next to the 18th green, took a deep breath, and tried to block everything.

His long road to the Solheim Cup. Europe’s lead was rapidly diminishing over the host Americans. Record-breaking crowds filled with unfamiliar faces after COVID-19 travel restrictions essentially forced visitors to go it alone in windy and sunny Inverness.

The 26-year-old knew the 10-footer for the par would move from right to left. She just needed the right speed. When the idea of ​​giving him a victory of one against Lizette Salas and securing a second straight Solheim Cup victory for Europe, there was no explosion of joy. Just a punch and maybe a little nod.

It’s just crazy, crazy, said Castren, who was due to win a tournament in his native Finland in July to become eligible to be part of the 12-women’s squad. I can’t believe I made this putt.

Castren may be the only one.

Over the course of the three days, the Europeans appeared to do everything that mattered, notifying in a 15-13 victory that the notion of home course advantage in the biennial event between longtime rivals no longer exists. . Perhaps also the perception of Europe as the eternal outsider.

Europe have never lagged behind at any time in Northwest Ohio, beating the Americans for the fourth time in their last six meetings.

I think they’re the best team Europe has ever had, said Anna Nordqvist, seven-time Solheim Cup veteran.

The Europeans certainly played like this, guided by the leadership of two-time captain Catriona Matthews who has said she will step down when the event moves to Spain in 2023 and rookie brilliance Leona Maguire.

The former Duke star, 26, the first Irish to be part of a Solheim team, went undefeated (4-0-1) while being the only player from both sides to participate in all five sessions.

Coming out third in singles, Maguire used an eagle and three birdies on the top nine to send Jennifer Kupcho 5 and 4 to give Europe the first of five points needed to keep the Cup.

Even if his teammates chanted MVP! during the dizzying aftermath, the reserved Maguire did her best to disappear into the background. An Irish flag draped over her shoulders, Maguire only truly relaxed when she reunited with her identical twin sister Lisa, one of the few blue and white clad supporters on the pitch.

Hopefully the whole world now sees how good she is, said Mel Reid, who teamed up with Maguire three times over the weekend to help Europe take a 9-7 lead in games. in singles.

The Americans certainly do.

U.S. Captain Pat Hurst stuck with the pod system that had worked so well for former Captain Juli Inkster. It might be time to rethink the approach after Europe jumped to a 3 1 / 2-1 / 2 point advantage after the first shootout session on Saturday morning and held on the rest of the way.

I had a plan and stuck to it, said Hurst. I am pretty consistent. Everyone knew what we were going to do and I wasn’t going to walk away from it, and I didn’t.

There were bright spots for the United States on Monday, namely from world No.1 Nelly Korda and her older sister Jessica. The two struggled over the weekend, but Nelly Korda rallied for a 1-win over Georgia Hall while Jessica passed Charley Hull 3 and 1.

It just wasn’t enough and on an afternoon when most of the crowd roars were for long par putts that halved the holes for the Americans instead of winning them. Even a very partisan crowd that included two-time Rap Masters champion Bubba Watson (yes, really) couldn’t give the United States the boost it needed to close the gap.

Europe got three of the first four points available in singles to push the United States to the brink. The Americans briefly rallied and, for a moment, seemed to have an outside chance to take the 7 1/2 points needed to complete a stunning comeback.

They couldn’t quite get there, symbolizing an extraordinarily tight event where 16 of 28 matches reached the 18th green.

Austin Ernst saw her an 8-foot downhill putt on 18 that would have won her game against Nanna Koerstz Madsen slide to the left, letting Europe escape with a half point to bring her team’s total to 13 Salas had a chance to tie his game with Castren on the 17th, only to push his birdie putt 6 feet past the hole.

When Salas couldn’t convert a birdie putt 20ft uphill on the 18th and Castren recovered from a blocked approach shot in the bunker to retrieve a putt that will live up to the Solheim Cup tradition , Europe had found a way to hijack the United States once again.

Reid pointed to the play of Cup rookies like Castren and Maguire, both LPGA members, as proof of how far Europe has come since the Cup was created in 1990. Not so long ago, the Europe came onto the course intimidated by the power and experience of American stars.

No more.

They weren’t afraid, Reid said of Castren and Maguire, who got a combined 7-1-1. They are completely fearless.

Champions too.

