UK asks G7 for privacy checks targeting online tracking requests

The UK will kick off a new effort this week to strengthen online privacy by persuading the G7 countries to crack down on internet tracking via “cookies”.

UK data protection watchdog group Elizabeth Denham has said it will lobby other G7 regulators to get rid of cookie pop-ups that ask internet users to consent to being tracked for advertising purposes.

Cookies are required by UK and EU law, but Denham recommends a less intrusive alternative system where people only set their privacy preferences once in their browser.

Cookies are pieces of code placed by websites in your browser, such as Chrome or Safari, to track other websites you visit and help advertisers target personalized ads.

Denham said: “I often hear people get tired of participating in too many cookie pop-ups. That fatigue makes people give out more personal data than they want.”

“There are nearly 2 billion websites around the world with privacy settings in mind. No country can solve this problem alone. This is why I urge my G7 colleagues to use our muster abilities.”

Cookies are mainstream in the online advertising industry, but some of the big tech companies are already phasing out cookies due to privacy concerns. Apple’s Safari browser and Mozilla’s Firefox already block cookies by default, and Google plans to phase out support for cookies. the next few years.

A UK regulator known as the Information Commissioner’s Office said that if people need to set preferences in their browsers, they can consider their options more carefully.

According to the ICO, this approach is already “technically feasible and compliant with data protection laws,” but companies are reluctant to adopt it. The ICO says forming an international coalition with the United States, Germany, Japan and other countries will put more pressure on tech companies and other businesses to redesign the way the web works.

“The digital world brings international opportunities and challenges, but these problems are now being addressed with a set of domestic solutions. We need to consider how we can better combine the work of government and regulators to maintain people’s trust in data-driven innovation,” said Denham.

Experts said the solution was reasonable, but difficult to implement.

“The principle is a mind-blowingly obvious path. Just like there used to be Do Not Call in the UK, where a reputable company had to put a name on the register and hang up and consult, it will be Do Not Track,” said Lilian Edwards, Law Professor at Newcastle University. Internet legal expert. “But the industry has been very resistant to this. If you want to check the Do Not Track list, you need to put an obligation on the website.”

The ICO said it has not yet contacted the tech company about plans to remove the need for cookie notifications. Google, which also owns the Chrome browser, declined to comment.

The ICO’s recommendations came as the UK government announced proposals for reforms to future data laws, which it said would differ from the GDPR in the future. British Minister of Culture Oliver Dowden, in particular, denounced the cookie notifications as “meaningless”.

