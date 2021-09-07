Pressure mounts on USA after 2 draws in World Cup qualifying





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) The players left the field dejected. Nervous American fans are in an uproar.

No, it wasn’t four years ago. It’s the here and now for the American football team, which has just two points after its first two World Cup qualifiers, three injured regulars and a team manager sent home for breaking the COVID-19 protocols.

A 1-1 home draw against Canada, which last reached soccer stadium in 1986, raised concerns and increased the pressure. Instead of a revival under coach Gregg Berhalter, the Americans are preparing for Wednesday night’s game against Honduras, their third in seven days. The United States haven’t won a qualifier since 2013 in Central America, where they have recorded one win and three draws in their last eight matches.

The hole is starting to widen further, former US defender Marcelo Balboa, now commentator for Univision, said on Monday. “It puts more emphasis on the away game in Honduras, which we know will have thick grass. It will be hot. It will be wet. Fans will weigh in on the buzz for three hours before the game surrounding the stadium.

Defender Sergio Dest (sprained ankle), goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back spasms, positive COVID test) and midfielder Gio Reyna (strained hamstrings) will not make the trip. Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Tim Weah were already injured before the first game.

Midfielder Weston McKennie, a member of the team’s six-man management board, has been asked to return to Italy by Berhalter after breaking the team’s COVID-19 protocols. McKennie, one of America’s top players, was ruled out of Sunday’s game day roster by Berhalter for the rule violation. Breaking COVID-19 protocols by throwing a party caused Juventus to drop him for their Derby della Mole against Turin in April.

There are high expectations for those who make up the United States Men’s National Team, and in order to be successful it is important that everyone in the group is responsible, Berhalter said in a statement.

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the roster and trained with the team on Monday at Lipscomb University.

This team has their most accomplished roster, led by players headed to this season’s Champions League in Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), McKennie, Dest (Barcelona), Steffen (Manchester City), Reyna (Borussia Dormund), Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Jordan Pefok (Young Boys).

They did only slightly better than the terrible start to the previous round, when the United States opened with a 2-1 home loss to Mexico and a 4-0 beating to Costa Rica.

It’s a team sport, Adams said. It doesn’t matter where we come from. If we don’t go out there and do the things that were right, it was just a bunch of names on a piece of paper. Other teams, maybe they don’t have the players who play for these big clubs, but that doesn’t matter.

And suspensions may soon become a factor. Defenders John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin and Mark McKenzie received yellow cards along with Adams and Pefok. Any of them would receive a one-game suspension for just one more yellow card.

Play in the first two games was poor.

We needed a much faster ball movement. Everyone could see from the outside that it was taking way too long with the ball, ”said Berhalter.

Some have criticized the manager for waiting until the 83rd minute to make three substitutions aimed at scoring a goal. Berhalter said he resisted because he believed Aaronson and Pefok were some of the best Americans on the pitch.

“I can understand how it looks like we should have acted 100% faster in this situation,” said Berhalter.

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

