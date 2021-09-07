



Brooksby, the last remaining US singles player in the tournament, certainly looked like a batsman of the world for a set and a half on Monday night. In his first appearance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he played with intelligence and resilience to take a 6-1 lead over world No.1 Novak Djokovic. Brooksby then returned to serve in the second set after breaking Djokovic in an eight-tie game that looked more like chess than tennis. But Djokovic, chasing the Grand Slam, has been playing best-of-five-set tennis for almost 20 years. Brooksby just started and couldn’t keep pace, losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

I told him at net he had a bright future ahead of him, Djokovic said.

Opelka, Tiafoe and Brooksby are not alone. Sebastian Korda is 21 and Brandon Nakashima is 20, and both have also enjoyed success this season, with Korda reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open after beating three seeds and winning his first touring title at Parma, Italy. Nakashima reached the singles final in Atlanta and Los Cabos, Mexico, and upset John Isner, the most successful American man of the past decade, in the first round of this year’s US Open.

All of this might not have been worth celebrating 25 years ago, but now it counts as good news.

I think we’re headed in the right direction, said Stine, who has coached privately and with the United States Tennis Association. Ideally for American tennis, we want to have as many guys as possible in the top 250, which means we’ve flooded the Slam qualifying rounds. And from there, we need as many people in the top 100 as possible. It’s a numbers game, after all. You might ask, would you rather have 14 in the top 100 with none in the top 20? Or just six in the top 100 and all in the top 20? I think you would obviously go with the six, but I think we were making progress.

They are a diverse group with varying styles of play. Consider just the three American men to reach the round of 16. Opelka, who is set to enter the top 20 on Monday after the Open, is nearly seven feet tall with a big bang game that can make him a nightmare to face. Tiafoe, who lost in four sets to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday night, is a compact power server from College Park, Md., With the speed and dynamic groundstrokes that has had a resurgent season under his new coach Wayne Ferreira.

Brooksby, the most recent to arrive at this level, is a Northern Californian who put his wild card to good use for the Open.

I think Brooksby is our best, said Opelka, who picked Brooksby and Korda as the Americans most likely to win a Grand Slam title on the road.

Brooksby has an unconventional game based on consistency, excellent defense, and abrupt changes of pace rather than the power base style that predominates on the men’s tour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/06/sports/tennis/us-open-men-opelka-brooksby-tiafoe.html

