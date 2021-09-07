UK Government Orders National Security Review of Graphene Company Acquisition | Competition and market authorities





Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered a national security review of the acquisition of Chinese Scholars, a small Welsh manufacturer that produces the thinnest and lightest supermaterial graphene known.

Rarely, Kwarteng directed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to review the planned Perpetuus Group acquisition of Taurus International or a company associated with Dr. Zhongfu Zhou.

Listed on the Perpetuss website as Chief Nanotechnology Scientist, Zhou has a business interest in China and has spent several years working on this amazing material.

With three operations in southern Wales, Perpetuus manufactures graphene and carbon nanotubes, which are expected to have useful applications in industries as diverse as electronics and defense, medical and ultra-strong condom manufacturing. The material is a special electrical conductor and can be stronger than steel.

Graphene was first produced in 2004 by researchers at the University of Manchester to use scotch tape to peel off a layer of carbon one atom thick. Researchers were awarded the Nobel Prize for their discovery. Carbon nanotubes are similar to rolled graphene sheets.

According to company accounts, Perpetuus is a small company with 14 employees in its major graphene subsidiary and with sales of only 479,000 as of March 2020. Founded in 2013.

Another buyer, Taurus International, was established in October 2020 and has offices registered as semi-detached houses in Lewisham, southeast London. The company lists one director involved in real estate development in another business, but few other details are available online.

However, the division said it is concerned about a potential acquisition as at least a quarter of all graphene plasma products and/or services supplied in the UK are from Perpetuus. Graphite can be applied in some applications through a plasma or spray of hot ions.

The UK government has recently had to respond to a series of acquisitions that could affect national security. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked officials in July to review the Chinese company’s acquisition of another Welsh manufacturer, Newport Wafer Fab. Acquisition offers to aerospace and defense manufacturers Meggitt and Ultra Electronics are also being investigated.

Graphene production is not yet a major industry, but according to Ron Mertens, editor-in-chief of the industry publication Graphene-Info, the UK government considers it a strategically important industry.

Mertens said graphene has a lot of potential for industrial applications and military applications. He added that one concern for the UK government could be the international movement of intellectual property in emerging industries.

China is particularly interested in graphene. Mertens said there are 10 separate research areas in China and more than 200 companies are working directly on the technology.

Chinese telecommunications manufacturer Huawei invested in Manchester’s National Graphene Research Institute in 2015 after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city’s university. Both Huawei and South Korean Samsung said they plan to use graphene in their phones.

According to the Perpetuss website, Zhou has PhDs from Beijing University of Science and Technology in China and Oxford University. According to social media accounts matching his name, Zhou became a researcher at Cardiff University and a professor at Aberystwyth University by December 2020.

Zhou is also the managing director of Inner Mongolia Industrial Composites Research Institute, a company based in northern China, according to the social media page. Its website says that it is dedicated to the development of downstream applications of carbon fiber and strives to enhance China’s independent innovation and development capabilities in the field of new materials.

The division declined to comment on the reasons for its involvement in the acquisition. CMAs must complete the inquiry by February 7th.

Perpetuus is managed by John Buckland, a businessman who is running a project to harness tidal energy off the Isle of Wight’s shores. The company has warned that its ability to continue as a going concern is being threatened by the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic, but its directors said it was pursuing a variety of earnings and investment opportunities.

Perpetuus approached for comment. Zhou did not respond to requests for comment via email and social media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/07/uk-government-orders-national-security-review-of-graphene-firms-takeover The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos