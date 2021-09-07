UK temperature soars to 30 degrees today





Temperatures are expected to reach 30C in parts of the UK today (Tuesday 7th September) as the UK continues its warm start into September.

The Bureau of Meteorology said some areas this week were approaching official heatwave records as students returned to school.

The UK’s highest temperature on Monday recorded 28.9 degrees Celsius in Rock Hill, Wiltshire, 28.8 degrees Celsius in Sandton Downham, Suffolk, and 28.7 degrees Celsius in Middle Wollop, Hampshire.

In Wales, the highest temperature reached 27.1C in Usk in Monmouthshire, 24C in Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and 22.2C in Ballywatticock in Northern Ireland.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst of the Bureau of Meteorology said central and eastern England are likely to record highs of 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to late 20s with a wider range across England and Wales, and between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Dewhurst said Wednesday that low pressure inflows from the southwest will make parts of Wales and Northern Ireland less hot, but hot air will remain in central and eastern England and Scotland with highs of 26 to 29 degrees.

Temperatures drop later this week, increasing the risk of showers.

Duhurst said central and eastern England are most likely to record official heatwaves from Monday to Wednesday, but will almost pass.

Yesterday Britain’s highest temperature was 28.9C, recorded at Rock Hill, where Olympic cycling gold medalist Victoria Pendleton rides at the racecourse in Wiltshire Town (Image: PA Archive/PA Images)

A location meets the UK Heatwave Threshold if its daily maximum temperature levels meet or exceed a varying threshold across the UK are recorded for at least three consecutive days.

These include 25C for Wales, Scotland and South West England, 27C for South and East England and 28C for London.

Dewhurst said they often get warmer orders, especially in early September. August was especially cool and cloudy, so this spell is the warmest weather since July in the UK.

September has already surpassed the UK’s highest temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius in August in 2016.

The present warm weather follows August 31, the official end of summer from a meteorological point of view.

