Electricity and gas prices in the UK and Europe have broken records.

Consumers in the UK and continental Europe are experiencing a deepening energy price crunch as wholesale electricity costs surpassed all-time highs on Monday, fueled by low wind power and a record-high natural gas rally.

Germany’s benchmark wholesale electricity price, due for delivery next year, is over €90 per megawatt-hour, roughly double the level at the beginning of the year, beating the previous high of the summer of 2008 when oil prices approached $150 a barrel.

Gas prices in the UK and continental Europe, which broke a series of record highs in recent weeks, also rose, along with daily prices at the UK National Balancing Point, a virtual trading site for natural gas, reaching £1.31 a piece. I did. It has more than quadrupled from this time last year.

Carlos Torres-Diaz, head of power and gas markets at consulting firm Rystad Energy, said Russia’s low gas supply this year has reduced storage inventories across Europe and is arguably the best way to increase shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Intensifying competition with Asia was inevitable, he said. higher price.

He warned of a supply shortage this winter, stating that gas levels in European depots are “much below the five-year average”. This, in turn, has increased the price of electricity as gas is used not only for power generation, but also for heating and industrial purposes.

The pressure was added by lower-than-expected wind power. “It’s normal for wind power to be seasonal, but this summer it’s much lower than usual. It’s all related to warm, dry and less windy summers across Europe,” he said. .

“Electricity demand hasn’t been that high in the last few months, so it’s actually the fuel mix, not the demand, that’s driving the price up,” he added.

In the UK last year, electricity supplies were strained by the number of power plants that were shut down for maintenance after many operations were delayed due to the pandemic.

To encourage power plants to add short-term supply, prices paid in capacity markets surged to record levels on Monday, with some plants paying more than £4,000 per MWh for power generation.

According to data from the National Grid, wind in the UK provided 4.9% of electricity production on Monday afternoon compared to an average of 18% over the past year. Coal-fired power plants were also producing similar volumes, more than double the baseline over the past 12 months.

Rob Lalor, director of energy consulting firm EnAppSys, said the so-called shoulder months, such as March and September, are times when the system is growing, even though demand is not as strong as winter because the weather tends to be unpredictable.

“We’ve seen the highest electricity prices rise today because there aren’t many power plants that can be operated today,” Lalor said. “When the market is so finely balanced like this, even a tiny difference in availability can make a huge difference in price.”

Lalor said five power plant units in the UK, including a coal unit at Drax’s power plant in Yorkshire and a coal unit at EDF’s West Burton facility, pay between £3,750 and £4,950 per MWh to balance the market, said it was running. Both of these power plants plan to completely shut down their coal facilities by September 2022.

The rise in prices is likely to affect household spending over the next few months as UK energy regulator Ofgem is widely expected to raise further so-called price caps for consumers.

Octopus Energy says energy providers are now “subsidizing customers over £5 million a month” by selling fuel, often below cost.

An Octopus spokesperson said, “We have absorbed as much of the cost as possible for as long as possible.”

