Justice Department Says US To Protect Texas Women Seeking Abortions





Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Monday that the Justice Department will continue to protect women seeking abortions in Texas, days after a state law came into effect almost completely banning the procedure.

We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, Garland said in a statement. The department will provide support to federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is attacked.

Mr Garland said the Justice Department would protect the constitutional rights of women and others under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE, a 1994 federal law that guarantees access to clinic entrances. who provide reproductive health services, including those who provide abortions. By law, it is illegal to threaten, obstruct or injure any person seeking to access such a clinic or to damage clinic property, punishable by fine or imprisonment. .

In his statement, Mr. Garland did not directly challenge Texas law, known as Senate Bill 8, which is the most restrictive in the country and prohibits all abortions when heart activity can be detected. . It is usually around six weeks after the onset of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Mr Garlands’ statement appeared to be a first step for the Biden administration in finding a way to counter a state law that has put the issue of abortion rights back at the center of US policy.

I think he was trying to send a signal to the people in the field that they have to physically leave the clinics on their own. I think there is a concern that according to reports on the ground, activists hang out in clinics and they watch who comes in and who goes out, said Howard M. Wasserman, professor of law at the International University of Montreal. Florida to Miami. There can be bullying, so FACE would be one way to stop it.

Senate Bill 8 prohibits state officials from enforcing the abortion ban, a feature intended to make it difficult to challenge in court. Instead, he effectively deputizes ordinary citizens to prosecute anyone who performs the procedure or assists and encourages him. Claimants are entitled to at least $ 10,000 if they are successful.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the measure in May. It came into effect on Wednesday after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, ruled not to block it, despite Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Although the majority stressed that it was not commenting on the constitutionality of Texas law, the decision appeared to confirm the worst fears of reproductive rights activists, who have warned that the Tories are moving aggressively to put in place a legal majority which would upset abortion rights. .

Mr Garlands ‘statement did not explain in detail what federal law enforcement support would look like for those requesting an abortion, although he said the Department of Justice had contacted the attorneys’ offices. from the FBI and the United States in Texas and the country to discuss our enforcement authorities.

President Biden, in a statement last week, called Texas law an unprecedented attack on a woman’s constitutional rights. He highlighted the provision of laws allowing citizens to prosecute those who break the law, saying complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves into the most private and personal health decisions women face.

Understanding the Texas Abortion LawCard 1 of 4

The citizens, not the state, will apply the law. The law effectively supplements ordinary citizens, including those outside of Texas, allowing them to sue clinics and others who break the law. He awards them at least $ 10,000 per illegal abortion if they are successful.

In response to a question from a reporter, Biden said on Friday his administration was exploring federal action to thwart Texas law.

I have been told that there are possibilities in the existing law for the Department of Justice to look and see if there are things that can be done that may limit the independent action of individuals, has t -he declares.

Earlier last week, Biden asked the White House Council Office and federal agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, to review the measures the government federal government could take to protect access to safe and legal abortions.

While FACE law enforcement may improve the situation on the ground, Mr Wasserman said the Biden administration is going to have to find a different way to approach the larger issue the Texas bill posed to rights. abortion: the ability of any citizen to sue an abortion clinic or anyone else who assists with an abortion.

In his statement, Garland added that the Justice Department is still urgently exploring all options to challenge Texas law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/06/us/texas-abortion-justice-dept-garland.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos