UK house prices hit all-time high despite stamp duty cuts | house price





Average UK home prices hit an all-time high in August and annual inflation fell to its lowest level in five months after stamp duty periods in England and Northern Ireland partially ended.

Halifax, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States, said average real estate costs rose 0.7% (1,789) to 262,954, above the May high of 261,642.

The annual home price inflation rate was 7.1%, the lowest since March and down from 7.6% in July. However, the price is still higher than $23,600 (9.9%) compared to June 2020, when the housing market started to resume after the first lockdown of COVID-19.

Prices have risen the most in Wales. It was up 11.6% year-over-year and recorded the only double-digit increase recorded in the UK for August. The Southwest also recorded a strong growth rate of 9.6%, probably reflecting the continued demand for rural life in the region, Halifax said. Annual house price inflation in the Northeast rose to 8% and Northern Ireland to 9.3%, while price growth in Scotland slowed to 8.4%.

Greater London continued to lag behind the rest of the world, recording an annual inflation rate of 1.3% in August, the lowest level in 18 months. It was the only region or country that recorded a price drop of 0.3% in the last three months. However, at 508,503, typical real estate in the capital is well above the national average national price.

Russell Galley, Managing Director of Halifax, said: A significant portion of the impact of the stamp duty holiday is now out of the market, as highlighted by the decline in industry transactions compared to a year ago. However, while these government initiatives provided significant stimulus, there were other important drivers of housing price inflation as well.

He said structural factors drove record levels of buyer activity, such as demand for more space during more telecommuting. Sales are also limited.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

This trend is likely to continue, and once the remaining tax cuts expire at the end of the month, it is unlikely that the price gains gained since the outbreak of the pandemic will reverse, he added. What’s more, the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly positive as jobs hit all-time highs and consumer confidence returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Independent home analyst Anthony Codling said: Many people continue to seek more space to facilitate telecommuting, and an addition that will accommodate the new hybrid model, where millions of people work from home for two or three days in city offices. I am looking for a home. 2-3 days in an idyllic place in the countryside or on the coast. Meanwhile, the number of homes sold is not meeting demand and price projections have not been revised upwards.

Last week, the Nationwide Building Society said data showed that home prices rose 2.1% in August to nearly 5,000, while annual inflation rose from 10.5% to 11%, confusing expectations that the market would slow after the payment threshold. . The stamp duty was lowered from 500,000 to 250,000 in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/sep/07/uk-house-prices-stamp-duty-august-halifax The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos