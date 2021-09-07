American Coronavirus: This Labor Day saw on average 300% more new cases of Covid-19 than last year





The increase in the number of cases has translated into overcrowded hospitals and an increase in infections among children – particularly concerning as many students return to their classrooms. And experts fear a bank holiday weekend will make matters worse.

Last week, the director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Rochelle Walensky, advised unvaccinated Americans not to travel for the holidays and reminded those vaccinated that the high rate of transmission of the virus meant that it might be risky for them to travel as well.

A big difference between this year and the last is the more transferable Delta variant. Another is that Americans over 12 can get highly effective Covid-19 vaccines, which experts say are the best defense against the virus.

But only 53% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, and only 62% of eligible Americans are, leaving tens of millions of people very vulnerable.

“Here’s the important thing: not everyone I hospitalize is vaccinated. Overall, we don’t need to hospitalize people who have received both doses of the vaccine,” said the professor of medicine. Emergency and Associate Dean of Public Health and Brown University Dr Megan Ranney said. “It’s a disease of the unvaccinated right now.”

Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho, Mississippi and West Virginia have all vaccinated less than 40% of their populations, according to the CDC. Two of those states, Alabama and Mississippi, are also struggling with over 90% critical care use. Georgia, Arkansas, Texas and Florida join those states with less than 10% critical care capacity, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“The point to remember for everyone is to take your photos and definitely wear a mask for that extra layer of protection if you’re in indoor public spaces right now,” Ranney said.

Many students return to school without school nurses

Experts encouraged adults to get vaccinated to protect young children returning to school.

“The way you protect children who, because of their age, cannot yet get the vaccine is to surround children – whether they are friends, family, teachers, staff at the clinic. school – surround children with vaccinated people, ”National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN on Sunday.

The situation is all the more worrying as a quarter of the schools to which students return do not have a school nurse at all. The CDC recommends that schools have a full-time nurse for every 750 students.

Based on the latest data from a national study on school nurses, published in the Journal of School Nursing in 2018, around 39% of schools employ full-time nurses and around 35% employ part-time school nurses, while 25% do not employ school nurses. Experts point out that the country has suffered from a shortage of school nurses for years, but the pandemic is now highlighting just how severe the shortage has become.

Schools in rural areas appear to be “considerably more likely” than schools in urban areas to report having no nurses, according to the study published in the Journal of School Nursing in 2018. In this study, 23.5% of schools rural states do not have a nurse against 10.3% of urban schools.

“Funding is a key issue. There is an inconsistent mishmash of state and local funding that disadvantages small rural school districts with inadequate tax bases,” Laura Searcy, pediatric nurse practitioner who is a past president of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse practitioners and a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, told CNN.

“And these regions are also likely to have a shortage of pediatric primary care health care providers.”

West Virginia governor frustrated by accelerated pace

Meanwhile, the United States Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet on September 17 to discuss COVID-19 booster injections. Last month, the White House said people who received the two mRNA vaccines – the two-shot vaccines made by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna – could receive boosters starting September 20.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said Monday he was anxious for the recalls to begin.

“If we could just get the nod from our government to absolutely start giving these booster shots, we would be done with it and we will do it immediately,” Justice said. “We are ready to go.”

Justice accused the federal government of preventing West Virginia from leading its response to Covid.

“We have people who are well over six months old and 60 and over who need a booster. And we can’t give it to them because we’re being held back by, you know, the nation and the federal government level right now, ”Justice said.

On Sunday, Fauci predicted Moderna could roll out its booster dose later than Pfizer.

With the potential time lag, researchers are investigating whether different types of Covid-19 vaccines can be mixed and matched.

“We are lining up Pfizer against Pfizer, Pfizer for Moderna, and vice versa,” Fauci told Weijia Jiang on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “I hope that within a reasonable time, measured in a few weeks, we will have this data.”

At this point, it’s normal for healthy vaccinated Americans to wait and see what the CDC and FDA have to say before going for a booster dose, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. . The most important thing right now is to get the first two doses of the unvaccinated, she added.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Jacqueline Howard and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

