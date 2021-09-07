



As the backbench Tory uprising simmered, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Tory lawmakers that “a difficult autumn is coming”.

The Telegraph understands that an immediate vote on the plan is being considered in the House of Representatives later this week to secure early support.

Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope explains why the Conservative party’s all-out revolt is growing. And Sherelle Jacobs argues that Robotic Machine 10 has lost all control over the reality of health taxation.

Growing suspicions over widespread Covid booster campaigns

Plans to release the UK’s most anticipated booster covid jab by the end of this week could be ready or dumped in the trash. A little-known clinical trial is expected to report early results. It will decide whether the government’s tertiary immunization program will proceed and which vaccine should be used. Julia Bradshaw reports on growing suspicions about a broader campaign. As the debate over the covid jab for 12-year-olds escalates, Judith Woods asks in this passionate post. What Happened to “Mother Knows Best”? And we’ve noticed that some schools have reintroduced foam, face masks and self-isolation for healthy kids.

Afghan refugees watch out for Pagnell, Newport

Just a month ago, when the Taliban swept through Afghanistan, ex-interpreters and their families lived life-threatening lives. Now they are playing cricket in Newport Pagnell. Matches involving Afghan refugees, local cricket teams and members of the church community ended in an appropriate draw. Senior Correspondent Robert Mendick explains how freshmen were welcomed.

Daily Dose of Matt Today's Comic

Immigrant Crisis | Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the strait yesterday, a period that could record a single day as Boris Johnson called on the French to “strengthen their tendons” to prevent more people from reaching Britain. A gang of more than 200 smugglers arrived on land using the volatile waters to launch a flotilla of small boats and small ships full of men, women and children. Interior Department editor Charles Hymas said the surge would put more pressure on Interior Secretary Pretty Patel.

George! Shield restored to Big Ben

Eighty years after being painted black from smog stains, six red and white St George’s Cross shields have been restored over the East Dial of Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben. It will ring once every hour from the beginning of next year. See the gallery for more photos of the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/07/tuesday-morning-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/

