Problems with British Social Welfare Proposals





UK Social Welfare Update

The UK government’s proposal on how to fund the UK’s social welfare system is politically agile but economically flawed. Selling a tax increase is always difficult, but a plan to raise the national insurance contribution rate for both employers and employees by a penny per pound is the wrong financing solution to an urgent problem.

The plan, which is being discussed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is expected to raise around £10 billion. This money will not only relieve pressure on the system, but will also put a long-term cap on the cost the government manages over a lifetime with its own funds, preventing people in need from having to sell assets. Currently, social care in the UK is under means-testing, and people with above-standard wealth have to pay for themselves.

The combination of “household robbery”, where younger working-age tenants have to pay higher taxes to allow older people to pass on their property, is an exaggeration. Expenses are reasonable. Most of the money is used to fill holes in the existing social welfare system instead of introducing caps. Slightly less than half of current long-term care spending is spent on working-age groups responsible for the fastest-growing cost pressures. Second, the cap is a reasonable policy. Whatever the merits of an inheritance tax, randomly levying it on people who are ill (a percentage determined by how sick they are) is not a way to finance care.

The most problematic is the measures to increase revenue. It’s easy to see why Johnson prefers to rely on state insurance, the least popular of the UK’s major taxes. Since the beginning of the UK welfare state, it has a long lasting positive relationship with health care. The structure is a bit vague, so many people don’t know exactly how much they’re paying. Still, your unloved cousin, your income tax, would be better. Not only is it more progressive, it also taxes higher incomes more, but it also taxes a broader base, including those of state pension age and older.

This hypothesis is also not true. National premium increases will not be used to directly fund the health care system. In fact, the two parts of the plan—solving social welfare issues and financial aid—are unrelated and each must be evaluated on its own merits. Johnson’s decision to release this package in its entirety is politically sensible. Joining the unpopular tax leads to an even more attractive prospect for increased spending on the creaking parts of the UK welfare system.

The timing of tax increases is not ideal for an economy recovering from the pandemic. The UK’s fiscal stance is unlikely to be accommodative, with income tax freezes, corporate tax hikes and the withdrawal of pandemic-related aid back. However, the economic cycle moves in the opposite direction to the political cycle. The logic is that the Conservatives are trying to break the proclamation that they won’t raise any of the three tax rates anytime soon: VAT, National Insurance, and Income Tax. The extraordinary circumstances of the epidemic provide justification for giving up old certainties. As memories of the pandemic fade and the next general election draws near, those sensations will fade.

Johnson has built his career in politically convenient choices rather than more difficult but more rewarding choices. When it comes to higher social welfare spending, he deserves credit for identifying a permanent political problem. But if he wants a legacy that goes beyond winning elections, he’ll have to be chubby for a tough choice for funding.

