Lawsuits over misleading food labels escalate as groups cite lax US surveillance





Jennifer Jacquet, associate professor of environmental studies at New York University, said legal activism has become the most effective tool to hold companies accountable for questionable marketing allegations. Professor Jacquet, an expert in seafood production, said labeling rules for farmed salmon, for example, are so weak that companies don’t have to disclose whether their fish are caught in the wild. or reared with antibiotics in large, tight coastal enclosures which can have devastating effects on surrounding ecosystems.

Many of these sustainability claims are questionable and grossly exaggerated, she said. And given that the labeling requirements are so pathetic, there is really little way for consumers to determine their veracity.

The misleading advertising claims against Cargill are typical of many recent cases. In a petition filed with the FTC, six advocacy groups challenged the company’s extensive use of independent family farmers to describe the company’s supply of turkey products. The phrase appears on shrink-wrapped poultry marketed by its Shady Brook Farms and Honest Turkey brands, and cheerful environmental statements are a regular feature of the company’s advertising campaigns.

Critics say the production practices, however, can be less than idyllic. Away from the bucolic family farms depicted by Cargills marketing, Cargills’ actual production methods exploit contract farmers and slaughterhouse workers, systematically mistreat animals and cause serious damage to the environment, according to the complaint.

In a statement, Cargill said the allegations were without merit, noting that the company’s marketing claims are being reviewed by the USDA. Cargill conducts its business in a legal, ethical and responsible manner, he said.

The FTC said it does not comment on the pending complaints.

From a regulatory point of view, the meaning of family farmer is far from clear. The USDA says the words can describe any farm in which the operator, or those close to him, own at least half of the business, a category that includes more than 97 percent of the nation’s farms. But in 2018, the Small Business Administration said contract farming agreements employed by Cargill and other large poultry companies should be viewed as subsidiaries, not independent farming operations, when it comes to federal loan decisions. .

Angela Huffman, co-founder of the Family Farm Action Alliance, one of the plaintiffs against Cargill, said contract farmers are often bound by mandates that dictate every step of the production, breed of birds and foods they they get from Cargill the type of equipment they have to buy demands that it says could put farmers in crushing debt. Because Cargill and a handful of other companies dominate the turkey market, many contract farmers have few alternatives. They’re under Cargill’s thumb and then customers who see the red barn and green grass on the label are fooled into thinking they’re supporting family farms, she said.

