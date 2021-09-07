The Latest: Sakkari defeats 2019 champion Andreescu at US Open | national





NEW YORK (AP) The latest information on the US Open tennis tournament (all local times):

Maria Sakkari knocked out 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu in the last women’s game in tournament history to reach the US Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Sakkari came back to win 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3 as Andreescu struggled with a left leg that was taped by a coach during a medical time out in the third set. Andreescu limped between the points on the stretch and his leg deformed several times.

The three-and-a-half-hour game ended at around 2.15 a.m. three men’s matches ended at 02:26

Grunts from both players echoed across the thousands of unused blue seats in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the end. The fans who remained engaged in chants of first names in duel: Ma-ri-a! and Bi-an-ca!

It was Andreescus’ first loss in the main draw at Flushing Meadows. She beat Serena Williams in the final to win the title in her debut two years ago and missed the hard court Grand Slam tournament in 2020 while sitting all season with a knee injury.

17th seed Sakkari will face double Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals.

Sakkaris’ best performance at a major tournament was a semi-final at Roland Garros in June.

Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari head to a third set in the final game of the US Open fourth round.

Each of the first two sets ended in a tiebreaker and they’ve already been playing for 2 and a half hours.

Sixth seed Andreescu won the opening set 7-6 (2).

Sakkari, seeded 17th, tied the game for the second 7-6 (6).

Andreescu was the 2019 champion at Flushing Meadows and never lost in the main draw. She missed the tournament last year.

Sakkari is trying to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time. His best performance at a Grand Slam was a semi-final at Roland Garros in June.

Novak Djokovic is in the quarterfinals of the US Open and has three victories in men’s tennis history.

The No.1 seed moved away from the final 2 1/2 sets to beat American Jenson Brooksby, 99th overall, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and maintain his hopes for the first Grand of the calendar year. Slam by a male player since 1969.

Djokovic will next face No.6 seed Matteo Berrettini, the man he beat to win Wimbledon and give him 20 Grand Slam titles, tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most part by a man.

Novak Djokovic took the lead in his fourth round match against American Jenson Brooksby.

Top-ranked Djokovic leads 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 as he tries to keep his hopes of winning a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title alive.

Djokovic ultimately had a fairly easy time in the third set, leading to a 4-0 lead and winning in 49 minutes as Brooksby, 20, showed signs of wear after a grueling second set.

Djokovic is 10-0 against the Americans at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic equalized his fascinating fourth-round match against American Jenson Brooksby by one set apiece.

Brooksby, a 99th-ranked wild card, won the opening set 6-1. Djokovic returned to take the second set 6-3.

Trying to finish the first one-man Grand Slam in a calendar year since 1969, Djokovic overcame the loss of a grueling 24-point game that reduced his lead to 3-2. He beat Brooksby in the next game, then won the next to regain control.

The second series lasted 1 hour and 8 minutes.

Jenson Brooksby won the first set against No.1 Novak Djokovic and the 20-year-old American did it easily.

Brooksby, ranked 99th, won the set 6-1 in 29 minutes, breaking Djokovic’s serve twice.

Djokovic is trying to win the Grand Slam of the calendar year. Brooksby is trying to become the youngest American in a major quarterfinal since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2003.

Emma Raducanu has come all the way from the US Open qualifying rounds to the quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old Briton has routed American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1 to join compatriot Leylah Fernandez in the last eight women’s games.

Raducanu reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and went one step further in the last Grand Slam tournament, becoming the third female qualifier to reach the US Open quarter-finals in the professional age.

Rogers, who beat No.1 seed Ash Barty in the final round, took a 2-0 lead before Raducanu won the next 11 games.

Another player qualified for his first Grand Slam quarter-final when unranked Lloyd Harris handled Reilly Opelkas’ big serve and knocked out No. 22 American 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6 -1, 6-3.

Harris will then play Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev is in the quarterfinals of the US Open with his 15th consecutive victory.

The No. 4 seed from Germany defeated 13th seed Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Zverev started his winning streak at the Olympics, where he beat top Novak Djokovic in the semifinals en route to the gold medal.

Djokovic is in action later on Monday.

Belinda Bencic is back in the US Open quarterfinals.

The Swiss Olympic gold medalist beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3 to advance to the final eight at Flushing Meadows for the third time.

11th seed Bencic took out the long tiebreaker of the first set and then won the second set in just 43 minutes about 20 more than the length of the tiebreaker.

Bencic was a semi-finalist at the US Open in 2019, the last time she played. She also reached the quarterfinals on her debut in 2014.

Swiatek, the Polish No.7 seed who won the French Open last year, was the only female player to reach the fourth round of each major tournament this year.

Novak Djokovic is back at the stage of his loss at the US Open last year.

Top-ranked Djokovic plays Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby of the United States.

It was in the fourth round last year at Flushing Meadows that Djokovic defaulted for accidentally hitting a linesman in the throat with a tennis ball after losing a match in his match against Pablo Carreo Busta.

After losing to Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, Djokovic has won all three majors this year, a streak of 24 consecutive Grand Slams. He would become the first man to win all four in the same year since 1969 if he won the US Open.

Olympic champions Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic were also on the Labor Day program. Shelby Rogers of the United States, who knocked out No. 1 female seed Ash Barty, was due to face 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyunion.com/sports/national/the-latest-raducanu-18-surges-into-us-open-quarterfinals/article_d9d24f22-1d41-52b4-9fae-b4d8f610d9ec.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos