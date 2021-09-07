Announcement of G20 Ministerial Health Declaration





G20 UK Prime Minister support Ambition for rapid access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for future health crises Vaccine trust and antimicrobial resistance work also agreed at first international summit of health ministers

G20 health ministers have come together to commit to global action to improve future health security, increase vaccine confidence and address antimicrobial resistance.

The G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Rome, Italy focuses on building strong collaborations and collaborations to end the COVID-19 pandemic, support global recovery and continue to contribute to better prevention, detection and response to global health. placed Threats and emergencies. The Declaration of Health with the promises of all G20 countries was released today (Monday 6th September 2021).

Building on the work led by the Prime Minister at the G7 hosted by the UK earlier this year, countries agreed to work together to strengthen timely global access to safe, affordable and effective COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics. Available within 100 days of an identified future epidemic threat.

To protect one of the pillars of medicine: antimicrobials that protect against infection, the G20 works to build capacity to monitor antimicrobial use and resistance. A key focus of future action is to support the development of new safe and effective antimicrobials, particularly antibiotics, and to encourage the production of inexpensive and inexpensive generic antimicrobials to protect their ability to fight infections for future generations.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Sajid Javid made clear on the UK’s first overseas visit that participants in clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine should have their vaccination status recognized worldwide.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The UK has been leading the international response to this pandemic. Because no one is safe until we are all safe and international cooperation is essential to strengthening global health security.

This G20 health conference was a great opportunity to work together to strengthen cooperation to fight COVID-19 by eradicating dangerous misinformation, increasing vaccine confidence and protecting the rights of clinical trial volunteers who have saved lives by participating in important medical research . .

By working together and leveraging scientific advances and industrial innovations, we can help protect people everywhere on the planet from future health emergencies, including the silent pandemic of AMR that threatens the fabric of modern medicine.

To increase vaccine confidence, the G20 health ministers have agreed to implement the most effective, culturally relevant and science-based public communication. This helps tailor trusted information to specific communities, prevent misinformation, and improve antivirus use.

Overall, the UK has one of the highest rates of vaccine uptake in the world, with minority group hesitancy dropping from 22% in the January-February survey to 9% in the most recent wave (May-June). The government has expanded the Community Champions Scheme to help communities trust their local leaders to answer their questions about vaccines and work with the NHS and public health teams to support their communities.

More than 91 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the UK, with nearly 80% of all people aged 16 and over getting both, including more than 50% of those aged 18 to 29 receiving a double dose.

The G20 also recognized the importance of being gender-aware when designing and implementing health policies that take into account the specific needs of women and girls to achieve gender equality in health care delivery. It builds on the UK Women’s Health Strategy, which is committed to putting women’s voices at the center of change and ensuring that health and care systems reach women.

The G20 Finance Ministers and Health Ministers Joint Meeting will be held in October ahead of the G20 Summit on 30 and 31 October.

