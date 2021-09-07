Afghanistan fuels US immigration crisis





President Biden grapples with a Gordian knot on immigration that there is little he can do to unravel: The nation’s failing system is making it harder than it should be to deal with the crisis Afghan refugees and the Afghan refugee crisis makes it more difficult to repair the system.

In figures: if the task of the military to add 50,000 places to the bases by mid-September to temporarily accommodate Afghan refugees seems a lot, consider that there have been more than 1.2 million undocumented border crossings since last October.

Meanwhile, protocols and pandemic disruptions have fueled so many backlogs that officials estimate in the fiscal year ending at the end of this month 100,000 green card assignments could be wasted.

The Big Picture: The crisis surrounding the withdrawal of the United States, the fall of the Afghan government and the rise of the Taliban is just the latest in a series of migration emergencies that have befallen President Biden and highlighted the shortcomings of the system.

COVID-19, poverty and violence in Central America, an earthquake that rocked Haiti, the actions of the Trump administration and federal courts, and understaffed and underfunded agencies have left the administration jump from one fire to another.

What they say: “Our resources are indeed stressed,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Friday.

The Biden administration is committed to rebuilding the broken immigration system it inherited after four years of chaos, a White House spokesman told Axios, adding that the administration continued to call on Congress long ago reforming US immigration laws. Asylum and other legal migration routes should remain available to those seeking protection. But those who do not seek protection or who do not meet the conditions will be returned to their country of origin.

Details: DHS took responsibility for evacuating and welcoming vulnerable Afghans to the United States.

The number of migrants and pending applications has only increased since Biden took office. The same Department of Health and Human Services agency that has had to scramble to fund and build emergency sites for unaccompanied children is also tasked with funding services for refugees, including resettled Afghans. The United States has brought in tens of thousands of Afghans using a special mechanism called parole, they are joining other migrants who have also been paroled in the United States, many of whom crossed illegally the US-Mexico border. The paperwork, including work permits for Afghans and Central American asylum seekers, all go through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which has long struggled with backlogs and funding shortages. The long and tedious special immigrant visa process likely helped to leave many allies stranded in Afghanistan.

An unknown number of unaccompanied Afghan children will join the record number of migrant children who have crossed the US-Mexico border without their parents or guardians. Unaccompanied minors will be placed in shelters supervised by the HHS Refugee Resettlement Office.

But more than one in five migrant children have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to two government sources familiar with internal data. And HHS has lost contact with one in three migrant children released from shelters. As military bases prepare to house tens of thousands of Afghans, one base, Fort Bliss, has already been criticized for detaining hundreds of unaccompanied minors in undignified conditions.

The pandemic, with its travel restrictions and consulate closures, has already disrupted the green card process, as the Wall Street Journal reported.

Tens of thousands of diversity visa lottery winners, including hundreds from Afghanistan, risk losing their unique opportunity.

Biden also faced legal hurdles in keeping his immigration promises.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the administration must restart the Stay in Mexico program and the courts have also blocked the moratorium on Biden’s deportation. More than 45 families separated under the Trump administration have been reunited under Biden. But many arrived in need of housing and other financial assistance.

The bottom line: the administration is working on new regulations to speed up asylum, speeded up SIV processes, set up dozens of emergency shelters, used parole to quickly bring Afghans to states- United and started offering vaccines to vulnerable migrants.

But emergencies keep coming, hitting a system in need of long-term fixes and neglected by several administrations and Congress.

