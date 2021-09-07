US has 40 million known virus cases





More than 40 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

The total number of known infections, more than the population of California, the country’s most populous state, is testament to the spread of the coronavirus, especially the highly contagious Delta variant lately, and the patchwork efforts of the United States. United to slow it down.

Vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness and death, but 47% of Americans are not fully immunized, giving the Delta variant more than enough opportunity to inflict suffering and disrupt daily life. Health officials say most hospitalized and dying patients go unvaccinated and it is these unvaccinated people who are causing the current outbreak and weighing on the healthcare system.

Over the past week, new cases of the virus have averaged more than 161,000 a day on Sunday. New deaths are 1,385 per day and hospitalizations average over 103,000 per day. These figures, although very high, remain lower than the peaks of last winter.

Before July 4, President Biden said he hoped for a summer of freedom. Instead, the Delta variant has become the dominant form of the virus, ravaging unvaccinated populations and filling intensive care units in some states.

In an appearance last Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little of Idaho, a Republican, pleaded with people to get vaccinated: I wish everyone could see what I saw in intensive care at night last.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice told a news conference on Monday that the virus had flooded many of its state hospitals and closed schools there.

We have a very big situation in West Virginia, as we have across the country, said Mr. Justice, a Republican.

After reading a list of people who have died in his state from disease-related causes since Friday, Mr. Justice pleaded with unvaccinated people in West Virginia to get vaccinated.

We have to get vaccinated for everyone, not just for you, but for everyone, we have to get it, he said. We can stop much of this terrible, terrible, terrible carnage.

No state in the United States has more than 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated, according to federal data, and although the average vaccination rate has increased this summer, it remains well below its peak in the spring.

