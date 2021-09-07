What does the UK Election Act provide? | UK News





The electoral bill, which will be discussed for the first time in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, is an ambitious and timely plan to ensure elections are kept fair and safe, according to the government. For critics, it is undemocratic and intended to rig the election in favor of the Conservatives. So what does the bill set out to do?

Required Voter ID

After a series of small tests, anyone who votes in person in a general election across the UK or a local election in the UK must first present a photo ID. Ministers argue that this is necessary to prevent voter impersonation and increase the credibility of elections, and ID cards have been required to vote in Northern Ireland since 1985 and photo IDs have been required since 2003. Those who do not have the required identification can apply to Congress. Free Voter Card.

But critics say the plan is a narrow, costly over-reaction to a rarely-existing problem, can delay thousands of votes, and some liken it to Republican-style voter oppression tactics in the United States. In the past seven years, there have been only three convictions for impersonating voters, but government analysis shows that up to two million people may not have the ID they need to vote. Hundreds of voters were turned down in small trials.

Opponents also argue that Northern Ireland has been a separate issue since the introduction of Voter ID due to evidence from a massive sectarian campaign against voter impersonation, in which 149 people were arrested in the 1983 general election alone.

Allow long-term expats to vote and donate

Currently, British nationals who have lived abroad for more than 15 years cannot vote or donate to British political parties. The bill repeals this time limit. Labor says the party intended the rule change purely to benefit the Conservatives, given the number of major donors living abroad. In the 2019 elections, the party’s biggest donor and theater producer, John Gore, lives in the Bahamas.

New Spending Rules for Shaman Campaigns

This could affect organizations such as charities, but it seems likely to affect unions especially given its strong ties to trade unions. The plan would change the declaration of electoral spending for joint campaigns, requiring unions to share the same spending limit across all relevant groups, according to unions. In theory, they say the 12 labor unions that could spend up to $390,000 per election would be limited to 30,000 instead.

Authority to Election Commission

Although the Election Commission remains independent, this measure will introduce new strategic and policy statements that the Commission must consider, which will be drafted by current Secretary of State Michael Gove. Critics say this could allow for political interference with committee work and its enforcement priorities.

New rules for mail and proxy voting

In ballot-by-mail, new rules will ban political activists from handling referendum ballots. It’s an uncontroversial move. Labor has already advised the election team not to do this. Those who regularly vote by mail must reapply every three years. Labor opposes it can curb voting. There is a new limit on the number of people who can act as proxy in proxy voting.

New Punishments for Threatening Behavior

Under the measure, if someone is convicted of, for example, electing a candidate, they cannot run for office or be elected for five years under a new form of disqualification order imposed by the courts.

Digital Imprint Scheme

Campaigners must already identify who is behind a document or flyer on printed election materials. This extends this rule to online campaign materials.

