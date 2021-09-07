US Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place to raise the debt ceiling





FILE PHOTO: A family stimulus check from the U.S. Treasury for Coronavirus Disease Aid (COVID-19) arrived in the mail in Milton, Massachusetts, U.S. March 25, 2021. REUTERS / Brian Snyder / File Photo / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Reuters) – Democrats and Republicans this month will start what could turn out to be a monumental pool game to raise the limit on US government borrowing as Congress tries to avoid a historic default .

Leaders in the Democratic-led Senate and House of Representatives are expected to force votes to lift the $ 28.4 trillion debt limit by the end of September. The limit was technically exceeded on July 31, but is circumvented by “extraordinary” measures from the Treasury Department.

Failure could result in a potentially catastrophic default on debt repayment obligations or a temporary halt in some federal operations. A default would be unprecedented, but shutdowns have occurred three times in the past decade. Read more

Adding to the pressure, Republicans aim to sit on the sidelines and let Democrats either catch fire for a default that could leave financial markets in chaos, among other things, or take full responsibility for raising what. they call it an unchecked federal debt.

Democrats control 50 votes in the Senate, 10 of the 60 needed to advance most laws, including an increase in the debt ceiling, thus requiring at least some buy-in from Republicans.

“Everyone has taken a stand and at the moment there is no clear opening as to where the breakthrough came from,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center based think tank. in Washington.

The refusal to negotiate has left US politicians “stuck between a rock and a hard place and a third object which remains to be determined,” Akabas said in an interview.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell outlined the contours of the September battle before leaving for a late summer break.

“I can’t believe the Republicans will let us fail,” Schumer told reporters. He noted that Republicans in Congress regularly lifted the limit during Donald Trump’s years in the White House.

Democrats also point to the massive skewed tax cut bill for the rich that Republicans unilaterally passed in 2017, which some estimates have added more than $ 1 trillion to debt.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who in the past voted for debt limit increases, drew a hard line.

Exploding the Democrats’ costly plan to expand social services and tackle climate change, McConnell said: “If they want all this spending and this debt to be their signature legacy, they should jump at the chance to owning every bit of it “by finding a way to pass a debt limit without Republican votes.

It would be by inserting the increase in the debt limit into the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats hope to push forward in the Senate as part of a maneuver that would allow it to pass with only democratic votes.

It’s a step Democrats don’t want to take, but might be forced to. But that assumes that the massive bill will have enough support from the party’s moderates, who balk at the price, to actually pass.

On many issues, deadlines determine Congress, and the “X date” – when the Treasury runs out of money to borrow smoothly – should be in October or November. It depends in part on the pace of US economic growth and tax revenues.

The Treasury might have a more precise estimate of the date around mid-September, when it gets a feel for the third quarter tax collections.

In the meantime, some lawmakers and outside experts are still hoping for a negotiated settlement that could restructure the way the debt limit works to eliminate the constant threat of default, while creating a serious deficit reduction mechanism.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey, for example, has long insisted on “significant budget reforms” in conjunction with raising the limit, said spokesman Sam Fisher.

This would require bipartisan cooperation at a time when Washington is increasingly polarized.

There isn’t much time for something so ambitious.

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

