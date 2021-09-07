Inside the new 138m UPS UK Air Hub at East Midlands Airport





The UK president of global parcel giant UPS explained how businesses are playing a role in helping consumers shop online after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US division recently opened a fully automated 1.2 million square foot British Air Hub at East Midlands Airport in central England.

It can handle up to 22,500 packages per hour, making it the second-largest European airline after Cologne.

During the day, the 138 million warehouses are maze of conveyor belts and ramps, and the sorting and moving of parcels between the runways and 22 HGV docking bays is quiet.

Six Boeing B767-300F jets come to life at night as they take off and collect the day’s shipments.

Flights arrive from Cologne, Edinburgh, Belfast and Philadelphia to pick up parcels destined for parcel companies destined for around 70 UK centers. From there they are delivered home and pick up points up and down the country.

The site mainly handles small packages weighing up to around 80 kg, with customers ranging from people buying or posting items online, to large fashion companies and online retailers sending goods to customers in the UK.

During the first closure, the employee said there was a significant increase in shipments of toys and toilet paper. Since then, UPS employees have moved millions of items of PPE equipment and have sent around 600 million vaccines, which will grow to 1 billion. To Europe, North America and several developing countries by the end of the year.

Leicestershire’s entire hub north of Leicestershire at Castle Donington has 640 employees and can handle and ship parcels for next-day delivery, primarily with night shifts divided into twilight shifts and sunset shifts.

The new hub replaced a much smaller site just off the road, and Jim OGara, president of UPS UK UK, Ireland and Nordic countries, said no jobs were lost despite more automation.

The 58-year-old, who took the initiative 26 years ago, told BusinessLive that he especially wants the new British Airways hub to support small businesses looking for new cross-border customers.

Attending the official launch of the Hub, he said: It is the second-largest gateway in Europe after Cologne and re-emphasizes our confidence in the UK economy.

We’ve spent quite a bit of money and there are 650 jobs here. We came from a nearby non-automated building to a fully automated one. It’s not about losing people, it’s about educating your employees.

The control room here is like NASA and the security protocols are up to date, so every single package that enters the aircraft can be inspected to protect not only us people, but also the general public.

UPS at East Midlands Airport

OGara said the pandemic is accelerating the rise of online shopping, encouraging a new generation of shoppers to shop using the internet, and that UPS is making it easier by launching more drop and collect points at UK convenience stores.

He also said the business has streamlined its export process, making it easier for individuals and businesses sending goods to and from Europe to handle new post-Brexit paperwork.

He said: It’s been almost 9 months this year and we are seeing the business moving at a similar pace to pre-Brexit.

OGara said the UK’s lack of HGV drivers affecting some businesses did not affect UPS. This is due to a policy that promotes internal promotions and encourages the workforce to be educated and climb the ladder.

UPS generated global sales of $84.6 billion last year, operates in more than 220 countries, and employs more than 540,000 people worldwide.

It started 114 years ago in Seattle and is now globally headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with UPS Airlines in Louisville, Kentucky.

