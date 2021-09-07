Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in SoftBank swap deal





Deal brings German group closer to US majority SoftBank of Japan secures minority stake in D. Telekom D. Telekom reinvests Dutch sale proceeds in T-Mobile USDeals after T-Mobile took over Sprint last year

BERLIN / TOKYO, September 7 (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has reached a $ 7 billion share swap deal with SoftBank Group (9984.T) to increase its stake in US unit T -Mobile (TMUS.O) and sold its Dutch unit in a major upheaval which strengthens the transatlantic orientation of the German group.

Following the two deals announced on Tuesday, Deutsche Telekom will increase its stake in T-Mobile US from 5.3% to 48.4%, bringing CEO Tim Hoettges closer to his goal of gaining direct control of the telecom operator US $ 170 billion.

SoftBank will in return receive cash and a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom, establishing a direct shareholding relationship after the Japanese group sells its US unit Sprint to T-Mobile in a deal reached early 2020.

The latest deals aim to lock in that deal by bringing Deutsche Telekom closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile US – which accounts for three-fifths of the group’s sales and is its most profitable unit. Read more

“This is a very interesting transaction for Deutsche Telekom and its shareholders to further benefit from the value creation potential of T-Mobile US and beyond,” said Hoettges.

As part of the complex transaction, Deutsche Telekom will trigger option agreements, allowing it to lock in an average price of $ 109 per share for the 65 million T-Mobile shares it is acquiring, below the closing price of last week $ 136.

Deutsche Telekom had options to raise its stake in T-Mobile US above 50%, Hoettges said at a briefing, either by exercising other options or by abandoning the $ 60 billion buyout of actions that the American company expects in the years to come.

The potential proceeds from an agreement to sell its telecommunications infrastructure unit, worth € 15-20 billion ($ 17.8-23.7 billion), could also be deployed in the lawsuit. of this goal from 2022, said a person familiar with the matter.

For SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, the share swap substitutes a residual stake in the US company for a strategic stake in Deutsche Telekom, also present in a dozen European countries.

“I firmly believe that Deutsche Telekom shares have significant upside potential,” said Marcel Claure, COO of SoftBank, highlighting potential collaboration in areas such as digital payments, where SoftBank has a large exposure. .

SoftBank has pledged not to sell its Deutsche Telekom shares until the end of 2024.

Shares of SoftBank, the world’s largest technology investor through its Vision Fund portfolio, rose 10% on the news in Tokyo, while Deutsche Telekom erased the initial gains to trade little change. Read more

DUTCH EXIT

Separately, Deutsche Telekom sold its Dutch unit T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Apax for 5.1 billion euros ($ 6.1 billion).

A man walks past the Deutsche Telekom logo in Bonn, Germany on February 19, 2019. REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay

Warburg Pincus chief executive on the deal, Rene Obermann, former CEO of Deutsche Telekom, said he would support the expansion of the super-fast wireless internet unit by investing in people and next-generation networks .

“The wireless revolution is only just beginning,” he said.

Deutsche Telekom acquired control of the Dutch activities from Swedish Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) in 2018, but never considered the unit, which ranked far behind KPN (KPN.AS) and Vodafone Ziggo (VOD.L) , as a basic asset.

It will invest part of its 3.8 billion euros in proceeds from the Dutch deal to increase its stake in T-Mobile US. Tele2, which had retained a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands, also sold.

As a result of the deal with Sprint, Deutsche Telekom had, under a shareholder agreement, the right to vote on SoftBank’s remaining stake in T-Mobile US. It also entered into option agreements with SoftBank locking in the right to increase its stake in T-Mobile US.

Yet, with Deutsche Telekom carrying nearly € 130 billion in debt, the extent of its existing leverage meant that it would still be difficult to pay cash to take majority control of T-Mobile US.

As part of the share swap, Deutsche Telekom will issue 225 million new shares valued at € 20 – 12% above their current market price – to SoftBank.

In return, SoftBank will sell approximately 45 million US T-Mobile shares to Deutsche Telekom at an average price of $ 118 per share. Deutsche Telekom will buy an additional 20 million shares in T-Mobile US from SoftBank with $ 2.4 billion of the proceeds from the Dutch sale.

The average purchase price over the entire transaction, reflecting the premium on the share exchange and the reinvestment of the proceeds, is $ 109 per share, Deutsche Telekom said.

The sale of T-Mobile Netherlands follows an agreement to sell the Dutch telecommunications tower assets of Deutsche Telekom to Spanish infrastructure specialist Cellnex (CLNX.MC). Read more

A similar deal for its main tower unit Deutsche Funkturm is a likely route to raise new funds, while a stake sale to an infrastructure investor or an initial public offering are other options, the person close to the case.

Hoettges reiterated Deutsche Telekom’s medium-term forecast, updated on a recent capital markets day, that adjusted earnings per share would hit 1.75 euros in 2024 from 1.20 euros last year. Read more

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley advised Deutsche Telekom on the deal.

($ 1 = 0.8425 euros)

Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter

