Djokovic extends his candidacy for the Slam; 1st time no American player in Open QF | national





NEW YORK (AP) For 1 1/2 sets, including a particularly compelling and competitive 24-point game, Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round US Open opponent Jenson Brooksby, the last remaining American in singles, gave him crises in a noisy atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This let Djokovic, above all, and everyone else, know that Brooksby, a 20-year-old wild card entry from California, ranked 99th and never been on this kind of stage, was one of them. . And then, unsurprisingly, Djokovic showed why he is who he is and how he managed to move within three first Grand Slam wins of the calendar year in men’s tennis in 52 years.

Settling in and messaging fans with roars and Brooksby with a few closed looks, No.1 Djokovic improved to 25-0 in majors this year winning 1-6, 6-3, 6 -2, 6- 2 on Monday evening. It extended his quest for a true Grand Slam and a record-breaking 21st major championship, while making it the first time in US Open history, an event that dates back to the 1880s, with zero men or women. of the host country. in the quarterfinals.

It was a good finish. It wasn’t a good pie, said Djokovic, who hopes to add a fourth US Open title to a collection that was bolstered by his ninth at the Australian Open in February, second at the US Open. France in June and sixth at Wimbledon in July.

He then met Italy’s No.6 Matteo Berrettini in a rematch of the final at the All England Club.

A key to Monday’s turnaround: Djokovic broke in Brooksby’s initial serve play in each of the last three sets.

I wanted to exhaust it, Djokovic said, and it worked.

Affected by a left hip that hampered him earlier in the tournament, Brooksby was visited by a coach after the second set and again after the third. Yet for someone who had never set foot on Ashe’s blue field until about two hours before the game, when he had the chance to practice there, Brooksby never seemed exceeded by the framework or the circumstances.

He was going to be seen a lot in the future, said Djokovic, who would be the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Slam trophies in a year. I mean, he can afford it. Now, obviously, a lot of things have to come together. But he has a bit of an unorthodox game. Does a lot with the feel. He is intelligent. He knows how to earn points.

Brooksby’s 6-foot-4 strides and reach, anticipation, variety that includes a well-disguised two-handed backhand slice, his lead build, his commitment to the patterns developed by his home trainer at Sacramento for 7 years, Joe Gilbert all left Djokovic a little disconcerted early on.

I knew it would be important to start strong, to impose my mindset and my strategy, my game there, Brooksby said. I could see it working. I really trusted myself and I could beat him, I could beat anyone.

In the first set Brooksby made a direct error, Djokovic 11. And Brooksby won 14 points that lasted five strokes or more, Djokovic four.

When Djokovic scored an overload to move Brooksby two points off the field, most of the spectators at the 23,000-plus arena were delighted to be back after last year’s crowd ban in the midst of the pandemic has grown, clapping and screaming.

When Djokovic missed a comeback to give in to his nemesis, Brooksby waved both arms and heard louder support.

Electric. Impressive. I liked that. I really did, said Djokovic, who would soon hear his own cheers. You gave both players a lot of energy.

He broke to go up 2-0 in the second set and hit the air and screamed. At 3-1 came an epic match: six break opportunities, nice two, 24 points in total, spread over nearly 20 minutes. Djokovic pushed the ball into the net to end that game and make it 3-2, prompting Brooksby to jump and jump and reel his arm and scream, Let’s go!

And then, as quickly as possible, Djokovic regrouped. With Brooksby gasping for air, Djokovic fought back and, soon enough, the result was clear.

The momentum, said Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb, has changed.

The other quarter-finals for the men: the German Alexander Zverev (4th) against the African Lloyd Harris, the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (12th) against the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, 18, and the Spaniard Daniil Medevev , the 2nd. of Russia against the qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

The women’s round of 16: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 8, Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 5, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, and Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 19, and No. 11 Belinda Bencic of the Switzerland against 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and No.4 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic against No.17 Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Sakkari defeated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a match that ended at 2:13 am, making it the last women’s game in tournament history. .

Hope you won’t be late for work tomorrow, Sakkari told fans who stayed until the end. Go to sleep and I’ll see you in two days.

Brooksby’s exit is certainly not ashamed of losing to Djokovic, of course followed the fourth round starts earlier on Monday by No.22 seed Reilly Opelka of the men’s draw with a 6-7 (6) , 6-4, 6-1, 6- 3 losses to Harris and by non-seeded Shelby Rogers of the women’s draw with a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Raducanu.

Rogers upset Ash Barty, a No.1-ranked two-time major champion, in the third round but was unable to produce the same level of tennis in what she called a somewhat embarrassing performance on Monday.

The brackets started with 43 Americans in the singles fields.

We have a huge group of guys there, Opelka said. We just don’t have the best in the world.

