Next phase of government project to map UK underground pipes and cables begins





The UK government kicked off the next step in building a digital map of underground pipes and cables today as the UK moves one step closer to innovation in construction and development.

The National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) is now entering the construction phase of the project. Cabinet Secretary Lord True CBE and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen visited industry representatives and asset owners in Darlington for the launch to discuss current issues that NUAR will help address.

In the UK, more than 4 million holes are dug each year, many of which are misplaced. The economic cost of accidental utility damage is approximately 2.4 billion annually. Unpredictable ground conditions are a major obstacle for all construction and housing projects, especially on previously developed lands. New digital maps of underground pipes and cables will help improve efficiency in construction and development, reduce clutter and improve worker safety.

NUAR forms part of government efforts for better, greener reconstruction with tangible benefits and accelerates the delivery of housing and infrastructure projects from design to construction. Fast access to this data can save utility companies and local authorities time and money, and reduce disruptions in attempts to fix leaks and build new infrastructure.

Cabinet Minister Lord True CBE said:

We are pleased to begin the construction phase of the UK’s new National Underground Asset Register. This new digital map of the UK’s underground utility assets demonstrates our commitment to putting innovation at the forefront of the UK’s economic recovery and our ambitions to rebuild it for the better.

Digital maps will be built through partnerships between industry and government over the next three years, starting with North East England, Wales and London. The platform enables critical local services such as gas, water, electricity and telecommunications to be efficiently maintained and delivered to homes and businesses through the web of cables, pipes, and ducts currently located below the street.

As the UK Government continues to work with its local partners in North East England on several projects, it leverages the expertise provided across the UK and further demonstrates the essential role the region plays in raising the quality of the country. agenda.

Nigel Clifford, Vice-Chairman of the Geospatial Commission said:

Unlocking value from geospatial data is central to the UK geospatial strategy. Our National Register of Underground Assets will be an important step towards providing the UK with a shared national data asset of significant value. As part of the preparatory work, I am proud of the industry collaboration I have built so far and look forward to continuing it.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

We are very excited to launch and roll out this innovative new map under our feet at Teesside. This new service means fewer mistakes when digging pits and can cause damage to local residents. Across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool have made great strides. We at Teesworks are transforming Northern Europe’s largest brownfield, creating thousands of jobs and transforming our economy into a greener future, and this new map will be very helpful.

If you have any questions about the project, especially if you are the owner or operator of buried property, please contact us via [email protected]

Editor’s note:

1. The Geospatial Commission will work with the Government of Wales, the Tees Valley Combined Authority and the Greater London Authority to provide this program. Scotland already utilizes this kind of system in the Scottish Road Works Register, so there are currently plans to deploy it in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Geospatial Commission will continue to work closely with colleagues from the Scottish Government on future developments.

2. The economic cost of accidental strikes in underground pipes and cables is estimated at $2.4 billion annually, one of which is incorrect information about the location of buried assets. Once operational, NUAR is expected to provide approximately $350 million in annual benefits by preventing accidental asset strikes, improving operational efficiencies and improving data sharing.

3. After a competitive procurement round, the geospatial committee appointed Atkins to provide the phases of building NUAR. This phase consists of building a minimal viable product for North East England, Wales and London, then strengthening it and extending it to the rest of England and Northern Ireland.

