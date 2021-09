Bookstore UK truckers warn of Christmas supplies amid shortage | supply chain crisis

Publishers and retailers have warned that Christmas books are likely to be delayed as a truck driver shortage affects deliveries.

The UK’s largest street bookstore, Waterstones, said it had increased its book stock by a quarter and placed early orders to offset distribution issues as some publishers acknowledged difficulties with delivery.

“The store will be fuller than ever so we don’t suffer from logistical issues like last year,” said James Daunt, who runs Foyles and Daunt Books in the UK and Barnes & Noble in the US.

However, he acknowledged that long lead times for books, especially those printed abroad, could cause problems at the end of the year. My concern is if I need 50,000 copies in early December. [unforeseen literary hit] And it’s not there.

A new book by Richard Osmans, The Man Who Died Twice, is coming out on Amazon on September 16th. and MOB Kitchens’ latest title, Comfort MOB, were all unavailable for delivery on their September release date. The site warned that the Osmans book could not be delivered until a week after it was released.

Chef and MOB Kitchen founder Ben Lebus said in an Instagram post on September 3rd, the day after Comfort MOB launched: Corona) There may be some people who do not receive the book on time. He said the book is available at other retailers.

Publishers Penguin Random House, Hachette UK and HarperCollins have all acknowledged industry-wide distribution challenges that companies have had to stockpile early.

Nigel Newton, chief executive of Bloomsbury Publishing, the company that produced the Harry Potter books, also pointed out the delay. Just as Brexit and COVID-19-induced driver churn combined with rising consumer demand, the urgent lack of shipping capacity makes it difficult to say how long delays in delivery of our crystal balls will last, he said.

He said the company was able to minimize the problem by managing demand for the books and managing a number of other measures, including flexibility for where books are printed.

A spokesperson for Penguin Random House told the Bookseller trade journal that the entire UK supply chain is experiencing major disruption as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.

Lesley OMara of publisher Michael OMara has not yet pushed back the publication date, but said: [there are delays] So printers and warehouses are struggling to catch up. Retail price increases are inevitable next year, she said, as costs have risen considerably.

Amazon declined to comment.

