Impossible Foods Launches Chicken Substitute in American Restaurants





Impossible Foods Chicken Substitute in Fuku

Source: Katelyn Perry

Impossible Foods launched its meatless chicken nuggets in restaurants on Tuesday and said it plans to bring the new offering to supermarkets by the end of the month.

Over the past decade, chicken has overtaken beef as Americans’ top meat choice, making it a target for companies like Impossible looking to replace or reduce animal meat consumption. Impossible Chicken Nuggets are helping the company catch up with Beyond Meat, which launched chicken offerings in American restaurants in July, more than two years after abandoning its original chicken alternative.

Impossible’s meatless nuggets use soy as a source of protein. However, unlike its meatless burgers and sausages, the nuggets do not contain heme, which is produced from genetically modified yeast.

While Impossible has obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sell products made with the additive in the United States, China and the European Union have banned its products because of this ingredient, compromising its global ambitions.

Promoting the benefits of the product

To convince consumers to try the plant-based alternative to poultry, Impossible touts the environmental and health benefits of nuggets. Based on Impossible’s preliminary estimates, nuggets use approximately 48% less soil and 43% less water than chicken nuggets, and generate more than a third less greenhouse gas emissions. tight. Impossible nuggets contain 40% less saturated fat and 25% less sodium than a chicken nugget, according to the company.

Restaurant chains that will offer the poultry alternative include Chef David Chang’s Fuku, Fatburger from Fat Brands and Dog Haus.

Fuku CEO Alex Munoz-Suarez said in an interview that about 30% of consumers who responded to his customer satisfaction survey requested a vegan or vegetarian option on his fried chicken menu.

It’s also a continuation of the relationship between the two companies as Chang’s Momofuku Nishi was the first restaurant to launch the Impossible Burger in 2016. Munoz-Suarez said Fuku tried Beyond’s chicken alternative as a patty. for a meatless sandwich, but thought his form was too perfect, leading him to stay with Impossible as his partner.

Accelerating the rise of grocery stores

Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons are among the grocery stores that will carry the chicken-free nuggets on their frozen shelves by the end of September. Over the next three months, Impossible plans to have the chicken substitute in more than 10,000 grocery stores nationwide. The suggested retail price is $ 7.99 for approximately 20 nuggets.

That’s a much faster roll-out timeline than Impossible’s most recent launch, its meatless sausage. The company introduced the meatless pork alternative to restaurants nationwide in June 2020. More than a year later, it brought the sausage to grocery stores.

Impossible has invested heavily in accelerating its research and development and production to meet demand and attract investors. Reuters reported in April that the company is preparing to go public in the next 12 months through an initial public offering or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. . Impossible would be looking for a valuation of at least $ 10 billion, several billion dollars more than Beyond Meat’s current market cap. To date, Impossible has raised $ 1.5 billion from private investors.

Impossible Foods is a four-time business on CNBC Disruptor 50 that ranked # 24 on this year’s list.

