US firm imminent acquisition of British aerospace supplier Megget after competitor exit | mergers and acquisitions





British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt has moved one step closer to its takeover of US company Parker-Hannifin after rival suitor TransDigm said it would not make an offer.

Ohio-based TransDigm said on Tuesday it was withdrawing from the competition as it was uncertain whether it could achieve a sufficiently high return on investment.

The Megitz board has already recommended that shareholders vote on the 6.3 billion takeover bid that Parker proposed in early August.

Parker offered 800p per share, but TransDigm was quick to announce that it was considering a 900p share offer, which could value Meggitt at 7.1 billion.

Meggit produces parts for fighter aircraft such as the US F-35, as well as wheels, brakes, and engine sensors for civil aircraft.

The company is one of several British aerospace and defense companies that have been approached in recent months, with some in the industry suggesting that the UK-listed company is undervalued compared to its US competitors.

The UK government is monitoring many potential deals involving the UK company, including a bid for Ultra Electronics from Cobham, a manufacturer owned by US private equity firm Advent. The government is also reviewing the possibility of acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab, a semiconductor manufacturer, and the Perpetuus Group, a small maker that produces graphene, the thinnest and lightest supermaterial. are doing

TransDigm Chairman W Nicholas Howley said the company had already prepared financing for the Meggitt acquisition and had contacted the UK government to provide guarantees for jobs and investments equivalent to those offered by Parker.

However, we cannot guarantee a return on your investment. Howley said: Based on the fairly limited due diligence information available and the resulting uncertainty, TransDigm could not conclude that its 900p per share offer would meet our long-standing goals for value creation and investor return.

On its website, TransDigm says it hopes to provide private equity-like returns on a comparative investment that has raised concerns about its intentions for Meggitt.

Transdigm has been criticized in the US for raising the price of parts purchased by US defense companies in the past. Howley faced questions from politicians, including prominent Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who accused TransDigm of extortion in the US Congress in 2019. The chairman said the company offered good value but repaid $16 million to the US government shortly after the hearing.

TransDigms’ retreat will call for a new focus on the strength of Parkers’ commitment to Meggits’ number of jobs. Meggitt employs approximately 2,300 people in the UK and 9,000 worldwide.

Parker said it will maintain Meggitts UK headquarters in Coventry and keep the same number of employees in research and development, product engineering and manufacturing operations.

He also said that most of the company’s boards of directors will be British citizens. Increase research and development costs by one-fifth over the next five years. However, Parkers president Tom Williams confirmed that the company expects to cut jobs in areas not protected by legal guarantees.

Meggitt said on Tuesday that it gave TransDigm equal access to due diligence information. In a statement, the company said it would continue to recommend Parker’s proposal to enter a shareholder vote on September 21.

A Parker spokesperson said the proposal would continue. In the meantime, we expect to continue discussions with the UK government about what guarantees are needed.

