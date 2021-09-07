Why U.S. captain Steve Stricker should think long and hard about Kevin Na for the Ryder Cup





ATLANTA – A golf tournament should not qualify a player for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Then again, with the flexibility of having six picks overall, shouldn’t US captain Steve Stricker be looking for more subtle reasons to put together the final pieces of his squad? And more specifically, could a play be Kevin Na?

The Korean-born American golfer, who turned pro in high school and seems to have been around forever, has never been on an American Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team. It was probably never seriously considered. Who knows, maybe Stricker already fired him.

But when Stricker makes his six picks on Wednesday at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, the site of games later this month, Na, 37, would be an interesting pick.

He’s not a long hitter and might not be suitable for the brutal Whistling Strait route that borders Lake Michigan. Sometimes he had driving issues and yips swing issues and maddening slow play issues.

And yet he’s been playing excellent golf lately, putt beautifully, and is just quirky enough to bore a European opponent. Pair him with Bryson DeChambeau… anyone they oppose might just lose their minds collectively exasperated.

Na also comes from an underrated performance in the Tour Championship, where Patrick Cantlay was the big winner of the FedEx Cup. But due to the staggered stroke format, Na tied Jon Rahm at 14 under par for the lowest scores on 72 holes at East Lake.

In any other tournament, Na would have made a sudden death playoff.

“I was trying to win this secret ranking, where everyone was starting from par, to get the attention of Captain Stricker, so that I could get the choice of a captain,” he said.

Na said he wasn’t pushing for a choice. But given the opportunity, well… he pushed for a choice.

And, in fact, he spoke more with his clubs and his putter.

Imagine him with American fans screaming as he walks into one of those putts, which he often did in Atlanta.

“I couldn’t have played better,” he said. “I had a bogey for 27 holes, and the last three laps [were] bug free. I couldn’t have played better. Whatever golf course I play on, if I am there, I can play. [East Lake] is a golf course that I always felt was not suitable for my game. Hitting two to three more clubs than everyone else on each hole, the greens are firm, if you miss the fairway for me, there is no way for me to get out of the rough.

“I drove it beautifully. It was the key to a successful week.”

Here’s the thing: You wouldn’t expect Na to wear the US team. He might only play twice – maybe once – before the singles matches on Sunday of the three-day event. Ditto for some of the other possibilities that Stricker has in mind. The question is whether Na is better suited than others for a specific role.

The six players who qualified after the BMW Championship were Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cantlay. Tony Finau, Xander Sc Chaudele and Jordan Spieth are seen as locks to secure three of the six spots. Harris English, who has won twice this season and is ranked 11th in the world, seems a pretty safe bet for another spot.

That leaves two openings, with Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Na among the possibilities stated. All have possibilities. At this point, little should necessarily have to do with recent or even long-term form.

Despite recent health issues, Patrick Reed is still among the best chances of being named to the U.S. Ryder Cup squad. Austin McAfee / Icon Sportswire

While qualifying for the Tour Championship mattered, only Simpson and Kisner failed to qualify for Atlanta.

Stricker has several pairings for team formats. Thomas and Spieth were a solid team in a loss to Paris three years ago. Sc Chaudele and Cantlay played four times, going 2-2, at the Presidents Cup in Australia two years ago. Morikawa, if he puts his solid iron game on the right track, should play both foursome and fourballs. You could see him playing with Johnson or Koepka or Finau. Johnson is certainly a candidate to play all five matches, as is Finau.

It doesn’t leave a lot of openings. So why not find someone who fits a niche, who might just play once or twice before singles?

Na has had a good run lately, finishing first in the Tour Championship after a tie for 17th place at the BMW Championship and a tie for eighth at the Northern Trust. He had also had two second places before that.

Again, it is less about these results and more about Na’s ability to fulfill a role. Picture it in four balls with DeChambeau, who should be doing a ton of birdies as Na plays regularly and tries to make the pars that allow her partner to be more aggressive.

Of course, there are other players who could fill this role very well. One of them could be Reed, who had a nice Tour championship after being hospitalized with double pneumonia. Having started hitting balls only a week ago, Reed was showing signs of improvement every day.

“I really feel like I’m ahead of what I would say everyone expects me to be when it comes to health,” he said. “With not playing for a while you would expect a few loose shots here and there, but overall I felt like the state of my health and the way my golf game was, j “Was ahead of my schedule now. Being able to have two weeks at home to grind and prepare. I have no doubt that if I’m on the team I’ll be ready and 100 percent.”

Reed has been one of America’s best Ryder Cup players since 2014. He is one of the few with a winning record. Again he was 1-2 in Paris and 1-3 in Melbourne and his only wins came in singles.

And if Stricker was looking for a reason not to choose him, Reed’s recent health issues are a legitimate excuse.

Na isn’t going to overwhelm anyone (he finished tied for 58th at the 2010 PGA at Whistling Straits and missed the cup there in 2015), but he’s had four wins in the past three plus years. He leads the PGA Tour in strokes won around the green. He also appears to be putting down a lot of putts, which seems like a shortcoming for the American team in the Ryder Cups.

“I think I can piss off the European team by making a bunch of putts and going back and forth all over the place,” Na said.

It still seems like a long shot. And Stricker certainly couldn’t be faulted for choosing Reed, Berger or Simpson, guys who have played in previous Cup teams.

But the more you think about Na …

“It would be a dream come true,” Na said.

