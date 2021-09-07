Record 36 Billion Investments in NHS and Social Care Reform





Prime Minister Commits to New 36 Billion Investment in Health and Social Welfare to Address NHS Covid Balance and Reduce Wait Times Responsible, Fair and Necessary to Deliver the Largest Follow-Up Program in NHS History and Reform the Adult Social Welfare System Take Action NHS capacity will increase to 110% of its planned activity level by 2023/24, providing more appointments, care and operations. The social welfare reform plan includes additional investments in the treatment sector to eliminate catastrophic costs for people across the country and improve training and support. It is funded by a new health and social welfare levy for working adults and an equal increase in dividend tax rates to ensure that everyone pays a fair share.

The Prime Minister today made a responsible, fair and necessary plan to tackle the COVID-19 challenge, reform adult social welfare and bring the health and social welfare system closer on a long-term sustainable basis.

Over the next three years, $36 billion will be invested in healthcare and healthcare systems to secure the long-term resources needed.

Patients will benefit from the largest follow-up program in NHS history, so people will no longer have to wait too long for treatment.

Successive governments have failed to come up with long-term solutions for social welfare. The system will finally be reformed, ending the unpredictable and catastrophic cost of treatment facing thousands of people and making the system fairer for all.

From April 2022, the government will introduce a new health and social security levy of 1.25% across the UK for health and social security. It is based on the National Insurance Contribution (NIC) and is legally separable from 2023.

All working adults, including state pension age and older, pay a levy, and the dividend tax rate is also increased to 1.25% to fund this package to ensure that everyone is able to contribute fairly.

All individuals will donate according to their own means. Those who earn more pay more, and 14% of the highest earners pay about half of their earnings.

Employers who benefit from a healthy workforce and taxpayer-funded health care will be asked to contribute to a wider share of costs.

This will raise additional funding of around $12 billion per year to invest in front-line healthcare and social care across the UK over the next three years.

The pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on the NHS. The number of patients waiting for elective surgery and routine care in the UK is now at an all-time high of 5.5 million. If you don’t check this, it could reach 13 million by the end of the year. Before the pandemic, 9 out of 10 people were waiting less than 25 weeks in the UK. Now it has grown to 44 weeks.

To solve this problem, the NHS must be able to offer more appointments, surgeries, and treatments. Rather than just filling the gaps, we need to drive new and innovative practices to ensure that patients continue to receive the best possible care.

These new funds are expected to fund an additional 9 million inspections, scans and operations. The NHS long-term plan has committed to increasing its activities each year. Recognizing the pressure from Covid, it will now increase to 110% of planned activity level by 2023/24.

This is in addition to a historic agreement for the NHS in 2018, which expects the budget to grow by 33.9 billion per year through 2023/24.

This is a significant long-term increase in public spending that will directly improve people’s lives.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a speech to the House of Representatives:

We cannot fix the Covid backlog without providing the NHS with the necessary funding. You can’t fix the NHS without fixing social welfare, you can’t fix social welfare without removing the fear of losing everything, and you can’t fix health and social welfare without long-term reform. My plan today is to solve all these problems together.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said:

We took decisive action to address the NHS backlog and fix the broken social welfare system.

Significant increases in public spending over 12 billion years will improve the lives of people across the UK, but our health and social welfare systems cannot be rebuilt without hard decisions.

The new Health and Social Care Levy is a necessary and responsible thing to do to protect the NHS, allow businesses and individuals to share costs, and ensure that those who earn more earn more.

NHS CEO Amanda Pritchard said:

It is absolutely right that NHS staff, who worked non-stop to care for hundreds of thousands of Covid patients in hospitals during the pandemic, have strong support to restore routine services and tackle the Covid backlog.

The pandemic is still with us and we have to endure the effects of Covid for some time, so the additional funds identified this week will cover these additional costs and provide the NHS with millions more while providing clarity over the next few years. . Critical examinations, tests, and surgeries that the patient needs.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Our nurses, doctors and caregivers worked tirelessly at the times we needed them during the pandemic.

But the pandemic did its damage. Wait times are longer than ever, and social welfare is under even greater pressure.

These additional funds are an important investment for the future of our country. The NHS will provide additional capacity to stand up again and is an important first step in reforming our broken health care system.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that the COVID-19 balance cannot be fixed without fixing the social welfare system. The prime minister has promised to end the brutal lottery surrounding social welfare costs while taking necessary, responsible and fair measures.

Today, families live with the fear of losing everything they own, including savings that are worth a lifetime.

One in seven will have to pay more than 100,000 for treatment, and bills are charged indiscriminately to the sickest and most vulnerable.

Thanks to the measures announced today, no one in the UK will have to pay more than 86,000 for treatment in their lifetime. This equates to approximately 3 years of care.

This applies regardless of residence, age, status or income.

At the same time, the government will support those who have no savings by making the state pay all the cost of caring for people with less than 20,000 assets.

A person with between 20,000 and 100,000 in assets is expected to contribute to the cost of treatment, but will also receive state assistance through an asset test.

The new 100,000 cap is more than four times higher than the current limit of 23,250, allowing more people to support than the current system.

The whole system will be made fairer to ensure that those who finance their care do not pay more than individuals receiving state-funded care for equal levels of care.

Social work workers will have the opportunity to gain new training and qualifications, giving them the opportunity to develop and improve while providing better levels of care.

The Prime Minister has also made it clear that we must address a broader set of issues in how and where we care for people. We will bring the NHS and the UK’s social welfare system closer together so people can get better care at the right time and place. The integrated white paper is expected to be published later this year.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own systems, but we will work with the Devolved Administration to address the care backlog and improve care for the elderly.

An aging population with increasingly complex requirements is putting more and more pressure on the social welfare system.

Therefore, along with providing a pathway to long-term financial sustainability, additional support for the care system is also needed.

The government will draw up detailed plans later in the fall to allow local authorities and other providers to invest in technology, innovative treatment methods and people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/record-36-billion-investment-to-reform-nhs-and-social-care The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos