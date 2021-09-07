UK watchdog warns Sony music contract could harm artists





Mergers and Acquisitions Update

A UK competition watchdog group has expressed concern over Sony’s recent $430 million acquisition of independent record label AWAL, warning that “worse conditions for artists and less innovation in the music sector could occur”.

In February, Sony signed an agreement with the Kobalt Music Group to acquire AWAL, a label representing artists such as Jungle and Little Simz.

Competition and market authorities said they began a formal first-stage investigation into the acquisition five months later and plan to expand it into a more detailed investigation on Tuesday.

The organization said that AWAL could become a valuable competitor to Sony in a highly concentrated market and, as a result, a better deal for artists. “It is an important emerging player recognized for its innovative business model,” he added, “and one of the few vendors outside of the major labels that have succeeded in gaining a meaningful foothold in the market and have grown significantly in recent years.”

Sony called the CMA decision “embarrassing and based on a misunderstanding of AWAL’s position in the UK”.

“We firmly believe that this transaction is clearly pro-competitive and that our investment in AWAL is key to our continued growth and future success,” the company said. “All other regulators reviewing this transaction agreed with our view and quickly approved it. We will continue to work closely with the CMA to address any questions they may have.”

AWAL is one of several new digital music companies that have emerged to offer artists an alternative to traditional labels to promote and develop their work. It provides a DIY platform for musicians to upload their own music, as well as services such as global marketing, radio promotion and distribution, and claims to offer better creative control and revenue sharing compared to mainstream labels.

The CMA said the competition between Sony and AWAL could benefit from improving trading conditions for artists and allowing them to retain more of their revenue.

“The music industry forms an important part of the UK’s thriving entertainment sector, and it’s important that distributors continue to compete with artists to find new and creative ways to work,” said Colin Raftery, CMA’s Senior Director. “We are concerned that this deal could reduce competition in the industry, potentially exacerbating negotiations for many UK music artists and hampering innovation across the industry.”

AWAL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It and Sony now have five business days to address CMA’s concerns. If they can’t do that, the watchdog will begin an in-depth investigation into the merger.

The CMA’s update comes after the UK Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Commission raised concerns about the record label industry’s pace of consolidation in its July report on the economy of music streaming.

The committee said, “We are very concerned about the position of major record labels. The government should listen to the CMA’s advice to see if competition in the music market is being distorted.”

