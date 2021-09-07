Inside the US processing center housing thousands of Afghan refugees flown inExBulletin





Afghan evacuees sit in a bus at US Air Force Base in Ramstein, Germany, August 26. Ramstein Air Base, the largest US air base in Europe, hosted thousands of Afghans. Armando Babani / AFP via Getty Images .

The Dulles Expo Center outside of Washington, DC, is typically reserved for the home and garden or gun shows. Today, the cavernous center hosts thousands of Afghan refugees. It’s wall to wall with camp beds and now includes a medical center and cafeteria serving Halal food for the constant flow of people.

There are piles of pillows and blankets, and soldiers and officials walk through the crowd of men and women in traditional dress.

Since the US military left Afghanistan in what ended up being a hasty and chaotic exit from a 20-year war, thousands of Afghans have been airlifted to treatment centers in the United States. . NPR got an exclusive glimpse of the interior of the larger one near Dulles International Airport in Virginia. This visitor center is the first step on a long journey to start their life in the United States

“There are hundreds of State Departments, DOD, USAID, and TSA in this building at all times,” says Tressa Rae Finerty, deputy executive secretary of the State Department, who is leading the massive effort. “They operate three times a day 24/7. So we really run a little village here.”

At the Dulles Expo Center in Virginia, a special corner is reserved for children, where they can play, color and draw with crayons and blocks, supervised by aid workers from the humanitarian organization Save the Children. Monika Evstatieva / NPR .

Finerty calls a wall covered in pencil drawings his favorite spot. A huge cardboard box was flattened and laid out to serve as a drawing board.

“My favorite use of recycled boxes,” says Finerty. “Probably the best I have ever seen.”

After landing at Dulles International Airport, the refugees are tested for coronavirus. If they are negative, they are transported by bus to the center. They flock into the building and make their way to a row of tables for treatment. Everyone receives a bracelet based on their medical condition or immigration status. The flow of people is constant.

“We have had around 29,000 Afghans who have passed through Dulles space and made their way to their forward bases,” Finerty said, referring to the eight US military bases they will be going to for further processing. “There are still over 30,000 to come.”

Some have worked for the US military or its NATO partners and obtained special immigrant visas and a path to citizenship like Fauzia, 52, from Kabul. All surnames are withheld for security reasons. Fauzia had a career in telecommunications, and her husband and sons worked for years with the US military.

An Afghan family shares a meal at the Dulles Expo Center in Virginia, where thousands of Afghan refugees arrive daily for treatment and rest before being sent to US bases across the country. Tom Bowman / NPR .

“My two sons and my husband, they served America for 22 years, they help them,” says Fauzia. “Now I want a better and more peaceful life here for my children and for myself.”

Other central Afghans may have a long wait and an unknown future, arriving in the United States on humanitarian grounds. There are young adults separated from their parents without papers. Others have just slips of paper. They can seek asylum or wait for Congress to offer special legal status, as it did for those who fled the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

Despite the unknowns, some of the young Afghans are hopeful.

Hamidullah left a good life in Kabul, but his father worked for the Americans and it was no longer safe. The 22-year-old says he hopes he can continue his studies in electrical engineering, but if Afghanistan improves, he wants to return.

Leave the house

After leaving Afghanistan, the refugees crossed the Middle East before arriving at one of the many American bases in Europe.

This is where the top US official, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, has been visiting in recent days, stopping in Germany, Italy and Spain and observing the scouting of Afghans before surrendering. in the USA.

Afghan evacuees line up at US Air Force Base in Ramstein, Germany on August 26. After leaving Afghanistan, the refugees crossed the Middle East before arriving at one of the many American bases in Europe. Armando Babani / AFP via Getty Images .

US officials say that of the thousands of people who have passed through Ramstein Air Base in Germany, only a small number are being detained and sent to a US base in Kosovo because they have been reported to have possible links to terrorist groups.

“How many real and actual alleged members of some sort of terrorist or criminal group, those numbers have been very low so far,” Milley said. “And I trust the FBI, I trust the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) system.”

Milley spent years commanding troops in Afghanistan. He admits that the war did not go as many of them hoped.

“One is a sense of disappointment with the outcome,” he says. “Painful questions: Was it all worth it? What it was about. And on the other side. The idea that we just freed 124,000 people and gave them the chance to be free . “

Milley walks the line of cots in Ramstein, stopping to speak to the refugees to ask them about food and medical services and to ask them where they are from and what jobs they had in Afghanistan.

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley visited U.S. air bases in Germany, Italy and Spain over the weekend, where the Afghans were screened before heading to the United States. Milley spoke with refugees, inquiring about food and medical services and their life in Afghanistan. Tom Bowman / NPR .

And he walks up to a picnic table where a group of young girls is putting together a puzzle.

One of them is Mahiri, 21, from Kabul. She remembers how she fled the city and entered the airport.

“So much rush,” said Mahiri. “There were so many people. So many gunshots and those things. But we did our best, me and my two friends. We did our best to get into the airport. But our family, they didn’t. couldn’t do it. “

She and dozens of other children and young adults have left their parents behind. She’s been talking with her mom and dad, she says, but wonders how they’re going to reconnect. And or. It will be a challenge for the US government, and no one seems to be in a position to respond.

In the sea of ​​green beds of the Dulles Expo Center, a shy little girl approaches us. She is wearing a pink sweater with golden stars. Her hair is in a neat bun held together by a sky blue scrunchie. She says her name is Mones. She is 10 years old and her parents were able to date her.

Mones came from Mazar-i-Sharif, a large town close to the Uzbek border. She tells us that she likes it here. She draws butterflies and says they are her favorites. When we ask her what she wants to tell us the most, she has a clear message. She wants the Taliban to go away. “So our country will be at peace forever,” she said.

Fauzia Tamanna contributed to this report.

