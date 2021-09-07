COVID-19: 4 out of 5 people aged 16 and over in the UK have received both vaccines, government says | UK News





Four in five people aged 16 and over in the UK currently have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It also recorded 209 coronavirus-related deaths and 37,489 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to government data, a total of 43,535,098 people were jabed twice (80.1%) and 48,292,811 people were hit once (88.8%).

Also, more than half of 16-17 year-olds in the UK have already received their first dose, and it has been just over four weeks since the vaccine was approved for use in this age group.

This comes as a new campaign is launched on social media to encourage more vaccine use among young adults and children who deserve the jab.

Javid said: “It’s a phenomenal achievement that four out of five adults across the UK are currently receiving both COVID-19 vaccines and it’s building defenses across the UK and making sure we can live safely with this virus.

“It’s fantastic to see so many leading companies from TikTok to MTV and other celebrities that have already gathered after launch like Uber do everything they can to inspire young people to get the jab.

“Vaccination has never been easier. I urge everyone to continue to do their part through vaccination to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

The UK’s chief medical officers are reviewing the broad benefits of vaccinating healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, such as minimizing absenteeism, after the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) rejected recommending a broader rollout of health. There is. alone grounds.

Meanwhile, the UK has recorded an additional 37,489 new COVID cases and 209 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to government data.

This is the highest daily death toll since March 9, when 231 deaths were announced.

The latest figures compare 41,192 infections and 45 deaths reported on Monday, with 32,181 cases and 50 deaths reported last Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, 207 deaths and 35,693 infections were recorded.

Weekly registered coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales are at their highest in five months.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), a total of 668 deaths registered in the week ending August 27 have referred to COVID-19 on their death certificate.

The latest figures show the impact of a third wave of COVID-19, which started in the UK in May, but the death toll is well below the level at which the second wave peaked. This reflects the success of the vaccination program.

According to the latest government data, there were 905 COVID patients admitted to hospitals in the UK on 3 September, with 6,641 hospitalizations in the last 7 days, up 1.6% from the previous week.

In the 28 days since the pandemic began in the UK, a total of 133,483 people have died from COVID-19 positive, with 7,056,106 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Separate figures released by ONS show that 158,000 people have died in the UK where COVID is mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also denied reports of plans to implement fire containment in the UK around mid-October if COVID-19 cases spike again.

However, a Downinga spokesperson said there were “emergency plans” for “various scenarios,” adding that “these kinds of measures would only be reintroduced as a last resort to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”

Earlier, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi did not deny the success of the booster zap program for the elderly and the most vulnerable, although he did not deny that ‘fire’ restrictions could come into effect next month if hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue. said to depend on

Zahawi said the booster program is “an absolute priority” because it will “absolutely help transition the virus from an epidemic to an endemic state.”

But he warned that “a one-way street to sustain economic openness” would only be “when we do well.”

In another development, the National Insurance contribution will increase by 1.25% from April next year to pay for the UK’s social welfare system to end what the government calls the “unpredictable and catastrophic cost” many are facing.

The increase is expected to raise around £12 billion per year, with these funds being used over the first three years primarily to address NHS balances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed that the move was in violation of the Conservative Party’s declaration of no increase in national health insurance, but said it was necessary due to financial pressures from the coronavirus.

