Mexico urges US to invest in region to stem migration





Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he meets with members of the Venezuelan government and the opposition, to seek consensus on how to overcome the economic and social crises plaguing Venezuela, in Mexico City , Mexico, August 13, 2021. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7 (Reuters) – The Mexican government on Tuesday urged the United States to commit funds to economic development in Central America and southern Mexico to help contain a surge in immigration to the US-Mexico border this year.

Speaking Thursday ahead of economic talks between US and Mexican officials that will also address migration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference that the two countries need to take a holistic approach to immigration.

Lopez Obrador had promised to send a letter to US President Joe Biden ahead of the Washington meeting, and he said this would argue for granting temporary work visas to Central Americans to help meet the demand for labor. work in North America.

“Now, with President Biden, we think it is time, with actions, to start developing the South, the countries of Central America,” Lopez Obrador said, adding that the investment commitments made by the previous US government had not been required.

Lopez Obrador praised Biden for increasing stimulus spending to boost growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

“But most of that money ends up in Asian markets, because home appliances, goods, have to be bought in Asia when we could make all the home appliances we use in North America,” he said. he adds.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who will be in Washington for the talks, will push tech, logistics and semiconductor companies to relocate their supply chains and investments to Mexico, said her ministry.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who will also participate in the talks, said Mexico hopes to get a “positive response” from Washington to begin investments in Central America soon.

Border infrastructure will also be on the agenda of the talks, he said.

“We need to bridge the infrastructure imbalance between one country and another in the border region,” Ebrard said.

Reporting by Dave Graham Additional reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

