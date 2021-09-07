Coal from the planned Cumbria mine could go outside the UK and the European Union, an investigation says. Coal





Coal extracted from the planned Cumbrian mine could go further overseas rather than being used in the UK and EU, as the company claims, public investigations said on the opening day.

A proposal to extract 2.7 million tonnes of metallurgical coal per year from a site off the Cumbrian coast at St Bees, West Cumbria Minings (WCM) is being considered by the Planning Inspectorate.

WCM says its indigenous coal will supply mainly UK steel manufacturing and industry in EU countries, while creating hundreds of high-paying jobs for people in the western Cumbria region. Based on the current level of domestic demand for coking coal, about 15% of the coal extracted under the Irish Sea will go to UK-based companies, and WCM has proposed exporting the remainder to Europe.

Opponents of the project, however, pointed to documents submitted to the investigation by WCM, arguing that it showed that most of the coal exports to be produced by the mine could go far beyond the EU market it was proposed to supply.

Estelle Dehon, legal representative for the South Lakes Action on Climate Change Group (SLACC), said the reality is that the majority of WCM coal goes abroad. WCM coal is likely to go to Europe, [but is] Not limited to EU, including Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

The Japanese and Indian markets are also controversial, she added.

This document suggests that Turkey could be the largest market for WCM coking coal. Turkey is the only G20 member country that has not yet ratified the international commitments set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Dehon also questioned WCM’s job promises, stating that, despite SLACC’s requests for information for months, WCM had not provided a methodology to support job-creation claims or related apprenticeships. And concerns have been raised about the impact on the ancient woodlands of nearby Roska Park and Bellhouse Gill Wood, where pipe jack work was scheduled.

Community Minister Robert Jenrick made an initial decision to withdraw from the plan by calling a public inquiry in early March amid growing pressure on Britain’s climate commitments given her role as Cop26 organizer this November. had to reconsider.

The investigation is expected to last approximately four weeks and will hear each case from all sides, including the Cumbria County Council and Friends of the Earth, after which the Planning Investigator will issue his recommendations and the final decision will be with the Secretary of State. .

A local Conservative MP, who had previously supported the mine, announced he had changed his mind early on Tuesday. Dr. Neil Hudson, Assemblyman for Penrith and Border, said: The world is changing and we are witnessing an ever-increasing number of adverse weather events leading to catastrophic floods and fires.

We ask the government to now take action to cancel this project and bring it up to government and public investigations.

Tory MP Trudy Harrison, whose deep mine will be built in the Copeland constituency, told the investigation that opposition to the project is simply a gesture of politics.

Meanwhile, former Conservative MP Lee Anderson of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, argued that the plan was an important opportunity to revitalize the domestic industry. He said: By 2049, the steel manufacturing sector is on track to move away from coal. And that should always be our goal. But in the meantime, there is an opportunity to use British coal rather than foreign coal.

We asked WCM for comment.

