AB InBev appoints new US CMO





Under Marcondes, AB InBev put more emphasis on creation which has been recognized by the industry, particularly at the Cannes Lions, where this year the brewer won a Grand Prix in the PR category for his “Contract for Change” effort. For Michelob Ultra, who has helped organic farmers.

Marcondes oversaw strong growth for Michelob Ultra. But Bud Light, the brewer’s biggest brand, continued to see a long-term decline: shipments fell 5.1% in 2020 and its market share fell from 13.1% to 12.4%, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights.

Marcondes had been seen as a candidate for US CEO who went to Whitworth in June, Beer Marketer noted in a report released today, while raising the question, “Maybe he’s moving into a role. wider within ABI after having already worked closely with the new global CEO Michel Doukeris in the United States ”

Marcondes said in a statement, “Over the past four years our marketing organization has transformed our approach, putting consumers at the center of everything we do, and it has been an honor to lead this incredible team. Together, we’ve reconnected our brands to trends and culture, reinvented our innovation machine, and built digital capabilities to match new consumer behavior. Today, Anheuser-Busch is once again widely recognized as a leading marketing organization and is ready for a new cycle. I know we will only continue to improve.

